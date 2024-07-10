The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

Amos Robi

Justice Majanja passed on at the Nairobi Hospital while undergoing treatment

The late Justice David Majanja
The late Justice David Majanja
  • Justice Majanja had an academic background in law, including degrees from the University of Nairobi and the University of Pretoria
  • Before his judicial appointment, he had a successful career in legal practice, specializing in civil and commercial law
  • He held leadership positions within the judiciary and made significant contributions to the legal field

The Kenyan legal fraternity is mourning the loss of High Court Judge Justice David Majanja, who passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the Nairobi hospital.

Justice Majanja was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2011 and served in various capacities until his demise.

His tenure saw him stationed at the Milimani Civil Division Court, and he was recently sworn in as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 28, 2024, after being re-elected to represent the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA).

His first election to the JSC was on May 14, 2019, following the conclusion of Judge Aggrey Muchelule's term.

In his capacity at the JSC, Justice Majanja chaired the Human Resource Management Committee and was a member of both the Audit and Governance and Risk Management Committees.

The late Justice David Majanja
The late Justice David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya

He also led the Learning and Development Committee, contributing significantly to the professional development within the judiciary.

Justice Majanja's academic journey began at the Hill School in Eldoret and continued at Alliance High School.

He pursued higher education at the University of Nairobi, where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree in 1996.

He furthered his studies with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in International Trade and Investment Law in Africa from the University of Pretoria in 2005.

His legal training was completed at the Kenya School of Law, and he was admitted to the Bar in 1998.

The late Justice David Majanja
The late Justice David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya

Before his judicial appointment, Justice Majanja had a notable career in legal practice. He worked with Mohammed and Muigai Advocates and Onyango and Ohaga Advocates before founding Majanja Luseno and Company Advocates in 2007.

His legal expertise was primarily in civil and commercial law, and he played a key role in public interest litigation.

Notably, he served as assisting counsel for the Commission of Inquiry into the Post-Election Violence, known as the Waki Commission.

Throughout his career, Justice Majanja held several leadership positions. He was the presiding judge at Homa Bay and Migori High Courts and served as the vice-chairperson of the Judiciary Committee on Elections.

His dedication to upholding judicial standards was widely recognised, and his contributions to the legal field were significant.

The late Justice David Majanja
The late Justice David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya

Chief Justice Martha Koome mourned Majanja describing him as a towering figure in the judicial service.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo expressed her condolences, saying, "It is a profoundly sad day for Kenya and the legal fraternity as we have lost one of the fine minds on our bench.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

