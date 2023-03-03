Elephant kills Makueni resident who survived hyena attack in 2020

Mr Musili Musembi survived a hyena attack back in 2020 only for him to be killed by a lone elephant while going back home after running some errands not far away from his homestead.

According to Nation, the residents of Ilikoni Village notified KWS about the attack only for the officers to arrive four hours later after Mesembi was dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will cost you Ksh 500,000 to name an elephant- KWS Pulse Live Kenya

"The officers arrived at the scene four hours after we reported the incident. We need faster response when such cases are reported. We feel neglected because I think the officers may have taken a shorter time to arrive at the scene had it been the elephant which had died," said one of the residents who withheld his identity.

Another resident who goes by the name stated that the government has neglected farmers in their region despite being aware that the village is prone to elephant attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are tired of rampant attacks by elephants. The government has turned a blind ear to the plight of farmers in this region," said Muli Mulevu who is an Ilikoni resident.

Angry residents of Ilikoni Village held onto the late Musembi's body for a better part of Thursday, March 2, 2023, as they tried to protest against the poor KWS services.

(UA Magazine) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Musembi's brother Vincent Makau explained that the deceased confronted a hyena which was after their livestock back in 2020 where he survived the whole incident but ended up with bruises.

Ilikoni residents want the elephant to be killed after ending the life of 72-year-old Musembi.

Other human-wildlife conflict incidents

Seven Kwale residents were attacked by a hyena back in 2021 in an incident that saw two toddlers lose their lives after sustaining injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is deeply saddened following the killing of two children and mauling of five others by a marauding hyena in Kinango, Kwale County on 14th September 2021," read the KWS statement.