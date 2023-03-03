ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Elephant kills Makueni resident who survived hyena attack in 2020

Fabian Simiyu

Mr Musili was headed home when the rogue elephant attacked him

KWS officers capture a rogue elephant in Amboseli on January 16, 2023.
KWS officers capture a rogue elephant in Amboseli on January 16, 2023.

Residents of Ilikoni Village in Makueni County are unhappy with Kenya Wildlife Services after one of the villagers was killed by an elephant while heading home.

Recommended articles

Mr Musili Musembi survived a hyena attack back in 2020 only for him to be killed by a lone elephant while going back home after running some errands not far away from his homestead.

According to Nation, the residents of Ilikoni Village notified KWS about the attack only for the officers to arrive four hours later after Mesembi was dead.

ADVERTISEMENT
An elephant- KWS
An elephant- KWS It will cost you Ksh 500,000 to name an elephant- KWS Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KWS issues statement after Hyena mauls 7 in Kwale

"The officers arrived at the scene four hours after we reported the incident. We need faster response when such cases are reported. We feel neglected because I think the officers may have taken a shorter time to arrive at the scene had it been the elephant which had died," said one of the residents who withheld his identity.

Another resident who goes by the name stated that the government has neglected farmers in their region despite being aware that the village is prone to elephant attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are tired of rampant attacks by elephants. The government has turned a blind ear to the plight of farmers in this region," said Muli Mulevu who is an Ilikoni resident.

Angry residents of Ilikoni Village held onto the late Musembi's body for a better part of Thursday, March 2, 2023, as they tried to protest against the poor KWS services.

Spotted hyena
Spotted hyena (UA Magazine) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Here's what you should do if you encounter a wild animal

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Musembi's brother Vincent Makau explained that the deceased confronted a hyena which was after their livestock back in 2020 where he survived the whole incident but ended up with bruises.

Ilikoni residents want the elephant to be killed after ending the life of 72-year-old Musembi.

Seven Kwale residents were attacked by a hyena back in 2021 in an incident that saw two toddlers lose their lives after sustaining injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is deeply saddened following the killing of two children and mauling of five others by a marauding hyena in Kinango, Kwale County on 14th September 2021," read the KWS statement.

Homa Bay County lost James Osore on December 15, 2022, when a rogue hippo attacked him and his friend on their way to the farm.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elephant kills Makueni resident who survived hyena attack in 2020

Elephant kills Makueni resident who survived hyena attack in 2020

60-year-old man exhumes dead sister-in-law and leaves her at ex-wife's door

60-year-old man exhumes dead sister-in-law and leaves her at ex-wife's door

Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

Inside Ruto's strategy to bring down gas prices to Sh500

Inside Ruto's strategy to bring down gas prices to Sh500

Ruto gives assurance over Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Ruto gives assurance over Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Gov't official arrested with undeclared millions in cash

Gov't official arrested with undeclared millions in cash

DCI officers arrest ex-headteacher in Valentine's Day murder mystery probe

DCI officers arrest ex-headteacher in Valentine's Day murder mystery probe

Chinese gov't breaks silence on controversy surrounding China Square store

Chinese gov't breaks silence on controversy surrounding China Square store

CS Kindiki reveals how bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

CS Kindiki reveals how bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

How 2 Nairobians fell prey to online love scam

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK