Ruto's response to alleged threats made to KTN during anti-finance bill protests

In a round table discussion with journalists from digital media on Sunday, June 30, President William Ruto addressed the allegations of government threats against Standard Media Group's KTN News.

The president strongly defended the necessity of a free media, while also urging media houses to act responsibly.

"I think if we have free media and it is not the one in Kenya then I don't think we have free media anywhere else in the world. In Kenya people report anything, everything, what is news, what is fake news, what is true, what is not true. I would really ask the media to act responsibly," Ruto stated.

President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's response to alleged threats on KTN

KTN News had previously announced that they received threats from authorities about a potential shutdown due to their coverage of the protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

The network emphasised its commitment to defending public interest and asserted that such threats would not intimidate it.

Responding to these claims, President Ruto made it clear that he has not exerted any pressure on the media.

"There is no media house that I have called, there is no media person that I have called to tell them anything. I know very well the necessity of free media and I support free media wholeheartedly," he affirmed.

KTN News studios Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's call for formal reports

President Ruto urged KTN News to make a formal report about the alleged threats so that the issue can be dealt with legally.

"KTN should make a formal report on who threatened them so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the law. Nobody should threaten any media personality for whatever reason, either for what they reported or on account of what they did," he emphasised.

Ruto addresses police harassment of journalists

The president also touched on the issue of police harassment towards journalists, acknowledging that media personnel have sometimes become victims during chaotic situations.

"Media have also become victims of some of the criminals on the streets. Media have also gotten into situations where their cameras are broken in the confusion, in the chaos, in the running around, and it's unfortunate," Ruto remarked.

Larry Madowo reporting during the anti-Finance Bill protests Pulse Live Kenya