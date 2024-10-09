Gov't pathologist reveals how taxi driver Victoria Mumbua was killed

An autopsy on the body of Victoria Mumbua Muloki, a taxi driver who was found murdered, has uncovered a harrowing series of events leading to her death.

According to Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, Muloki was repeatedly struck by a blunt object before being strangled, indicating a violent and intentional attack.

"The injuries on her body suggest she put up a fight before succumbing to the brutal assault," Dr Oduor revealed during the post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further tests are currently being conducted on additional samples, which investigators hope will provide more crucial information.

Late taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Pulse Live Kenya

Suspect confession leads to critical evidence

Edwin Ng’etich, the prime suspect in Muloki’s murder, has led detectives to several locations where five motor vehicles, believed to have been stolen, were recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

These locations include Mt. Elgon, Butere, Uasin Gishu, and Nakuru counties. Police suspect that Ng’etich had abducted the owners of these vehicles before killing them and stealing their cars.

Ng’etich faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder and two counts of robbery with violence. The police also believe that the suspect used the stolen cars in drug trafficking and human smuggling operations.

Suspect behind Victoria Mumbua's murder Edwin Ngetich Pulse Live Kenya

The grim details of the murder

ADVERTISEMENT

Ng’etich confessed to the police that he had requested a ride from Victoria in Mombasa on 27 September.

According to his statement, he attacked her during the journey, hitting her several times before tying her up in the back seat of the vehicle.

"She begged for her life when we reached Kibwezi," Ng’etich told the police, admitting that he strangled her before continuing the journey with her body in the car. He eventually drove to Lari in Kiambu County, where he dumped her remains in a thicket.

After disposing of Muloki's body, Ng’etich drove to Nakuru, where he was later arrested. The stolen vehicle and other evidence were recovered, further linking him to the crime.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ongoing investigations

The police are now investigating Ng’etich's confession, revisiting all crime scenes to gather more forensic evidence and CCTV footage that may help solidify the case.