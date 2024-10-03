What main suspect revealed after arrest in deceased Mombasa taxi driver's case

- Suspect Edwin Ng’etich arrested after discovery of body believed to be Victoria Mumbua Muloki, missing Mombasa-based taxi driver
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are holding one suspect after the discovery of a body believed to be that of Victoria Mumbua Muloki, a Mombasa-based taxi driver who went missing last week.
The discovery was made following the arrest of the main suspect, Edwin Ng’etich, who was found in possession of the deceased’s stolen vehicle.
Body discovered at Nairobi City Mortuary
The female body, initially unidentified, was found at the Nairobi City Mortuary after being booked as an unknown body on September 29, 2024.
According to the DCI, the body was discovered in a thicket near a road in Lari, Kiambu County. It had been taken to the mortuary by authorities after being discovered in Mai Mahiu.
This breakthrough came after detectives from the Criminal Intelligence and Research Bureau (CIRB) conducted an intense interrogation session with the suspect, Ng’etich, leading to his confession.
Family notified and DNA profiling underway
Victoria Muloki’s family, based in Mombasa, has been notified of the discovery. They are expected to travel to Nairobi to conduct further identification procedures, which will include DNA profiling.
Police are also preparing for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
The family, still coming to terms with the loss, expressed their grief.
A pattern of offences
Investigations into Ng’etich’s past have revealed a troubling history. Records show that he has been involved in similar criminal activities before.
Muloki was last seen on September 27, 2024, after accepting a ride request from Mombasa to Samburu.
Her sudden disappearance sparked concern, and authorities launched a widespread investigation to locate her.
As the investigation continues, police are working to piece together the circumstances that led to Muloki’s death.