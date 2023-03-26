ADVERTISEMENT
Danny Miles: Burial in limbo as widow complains of being abandoned with body, plans

Charles Ouma

The grieving widow believes the family has abandoned her because they assume that she collected a lot of money from online well-wishers

Danny Miles and His Wife, Florence Akoth Odege
Florence Akoth Odege, the widow of the late Danny Miles who succumbed to Cancer after a moving farewell to family and friends on Facebook has complained of being abandoned by the family of the deceased

According to the grieving widow, her husband’s family have left her with the body to make funeral arrangements.

According to Florence, the family is distant as they assume she collected a lot of money from social media well-wishers after Danny Miles’ plight went viral.

Her attempts to mobilize the family of the deceased to come up with a burial plan have been futile.

"Its like wameniachia mwili to bury because up to now hawana plan na nikipiga wananiambia tu bado, so it is hard on my side (From the look of things, they have abandoned me with the body because up to now there is no plan and nothing is forthcoming every time I call, so it is hard on my side)" she explained in an interview as quoted by a section of the press.

She is now appealing to well-wishers to come to her aid and burry her husband.

"It is hard on my side. Kindly assist me mobilise funds because I've been left alone and the burden is too heavy," Florence appealed.

READ: Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family

The mother of one narrated that her proposal was to have her husband’s body leave the morgue on April 06 and the burial to take place on April 08.

Danny Miles [Facebook]
This was however moved to April 15 due to what she termed lack of cooperation before being postponed yet again to a date that is yet to be confirmed.

Danny Miles succumbed to Cancer on Tuesday night March 21, after battling stage 4 sarcoma, a rare type of malignant (cancerous) tumour.

His story went viral on social media in January after a post in which he asked Safaricom to help take care of his young daughter upon his demise was widely shared.

READ: RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death

It was not until his death that the wish for his daughter's education was been granted by RFH Healthcare Director Dr Maxwell Okoth.

