RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death

The 24-year-old father had written an appeal to Safaricom, hoping to secure a future for his three-year-old daughter Britney Dova after he passed away.

RFH Healthcare Director Dr Maxwell Okoth has however stepped forward to offer his support to the family as a way of honouring Danny's wish.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Okoth announced that he would sponsor Britney's education, regardless of the level she wishes to reach.

He also promised to employ Danny's widow, ensuring that she would have a sustainable source of income in her husband's absence.

This act of kindness has brought a glimmer of hope to Danny's family during a difficult time. While the loss of a loved one is never easy, the knowledge that his daughter will have a bright future ahead of her is a comfort to them all.

Dr Okoth's generosity is a reminder of the impact that one person can have on another's life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Danny's last message before he died

Danny Miles made headlines in January when he wrote to Safaricom requesting their although it is not clear if the communications company reached him before his demise.

"Helloo Safaricom, I am Maurice ochieng known as Danny Miles. I am from Muhoroni Town. In March last year, I was diagnosed with cancer and soft tissue sarcoma. It's eating me up for sure. Day by day I am feeling.

"I had been saving so that I take my small family on a vacation but I have been drained. I can't. I am living with the help of friends. My young daughter Britney Dova is still young she has not started school yet. I was planning but I am sorry I have failed as a dad," posted Miles.

Pulse Live Kenya

Miles died on March 21 at 22:00 pm as his wife held onto him but he managed to share his last message before he was promoted to heaven.

“It attacked again and I really suffocated. Whatever Happens, I Belong to God,” Danny said in a post a day before his death.