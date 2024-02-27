The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Atwoli throws party to celebrate son's illustrious achievements at a young age [Photos]

Amos Robi

Lukoye Atwoli is a prominent figure in the medical and health sectors, particularly known for his contributions to mental health care

Prof Lukoye Atwoli
Prof Lukoye Atwoli

In a touching display of paternal pride and collective admiration, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) leader Francis Atwoli hosted a grand celebration in honour of his son, Prof. Lukoye Atwoli's remarkable achievements in the field of medicine and mental health.

Prof. Lukoye, a luminary in psychiatric medicine and an influential academic figure, has been making waves across the globe with his contributions to mental health care, education, and policy reform.

"Today, I hosted a celebration to appreciate and honour the many achievements that my son, Prof. Lukoye Atwoli, has achieved over a very short time and at his youthful age," Francis Atwoli remarked, visibly moved by his son's accomplishments.

The event saw the gathering of notable figures in the medical community, including Dr. Frank Njenga, Prof. Henry Alube, and many others who have played a pivotal role in mentoring Prof. Lukoye through his illustrious career.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Atwoli's son appointed to head Aga Khan University's medical school

Lukoye Atwoli's journey in medicine is nothing short of inspirational. Currently serving as the Professor and Dean at the Aga Khan University Medical College, East Africa, and as the Deputy Director at the Aga Khan University Brain and Mind Institute, Lukoye has been at the forefront of psychiatric research and education.

His role as the Board Chairperson of Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital and his tenure as an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Moi University School of Medicine further underscore his dedication to advancing mental health care.

With a rich educational background, including a PhD in Psychiatry, a Master of Medicine in Psychiatry, and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees, Prof. Lukoye's expertise has been recognised on international platforms.

Prof Lukoye's celebration
Prof Lukoye's celebration Prof Lukoye's celebration Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Professor Lukoye Atwoli talks about relationship with dad Francis Atwoli

His involvement in mental health-related international boards attests to his commitment to making a global impact.

"To my son, Prof. Lukoye, I am so proud of you," said Atwoli, encapsulating the sentiment of everyone present at the celebration. Lukoye's achievements, particularly at such a youthful age, speak volumes about his passion, dedication, and the bright future ahead of him in the medical field.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

