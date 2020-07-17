Cotu Secretary General's son, Professor Lukoye Atwoli has been appointed to head Aga Khan University's medical college.

Prof Atwoli will now serve as Dean of the prestigious medical college based at the Aga Khan Hospital.

"Professor Lukoye has a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Moi University. His residency (Master of Medicine) in Psychiatry was undertaken at the University of Nairobi. Dr Atwoli also has a PhD from the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of Cape Town in South Africa."

"He is a visiting scientist at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and an honorary associate professor at the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town. He is an international faculty member at the Duke Global Health Institute, Duke University, and an external examiner for multiple universities," AKU said in a statement.

He previously served in a similar capacity at the Moi University School of Medicine but resigned citing frustration from the university management.

Lukoye, apart from being one of Africa's leading experts on mental health, is also a prolific author with over 50 scholarly publications as well as being a longtime columnist at the Nation.