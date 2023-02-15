CS Namwamba launches Sh600K competition

The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 15, during the unveiling of the Talanta Hela council and technical committees for arts and sports.

The competition is open to all Kenyan citizens who are interested in design and branding.

The winning entry will receive a cash prize of Ksh 300,000, while the first and second runners-up will receive Ksh 200,000 and Ksh 100,000 respectively.

Pulse Live Kenya

The top 10 designers will join the government’s talent development program Talanta Hela.

He met members of the committees most notably Daniel Ndambuki, Wahu, Carol Radull, Kate Actress MC Jessy, Jimmi Gathu, Dennis Itumbi among many more.

Namwamba emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the development of young talent in Kenya.

He noted that the Talanta Hela program was just one of the many initiatives that the government had put in place to support the youth.

What is Talanta Hela

Talanta Hela is a program that focuses on monetizing the talents of Kenyan creatives and sportsmen and women.

The name of the program is derived from two Swahili words: 'talanta' meaning 'talents' and 'hela' meaning 'money'.

This program aims to turn the talents of Kenyan people into money for the creatives, sportsmen and women, and contribute to the economic development of the country's GDP.

Pulse Live Kenya

The program targets everyone in the talent space, including sports and the entire ecosystem of sports such as football, rugby, basketball, and athletics.

The program also targets the creative industry, including music, film, theatre, visual arts, and fashion.

One of the first phases of the Talanta Hela will be football. The program will start with football in 2023, and then progress to the other forms of sports.

How will Talanta Hela work?

Talanta Hela will be implemented at multiple levels and through multiple platforms. The first level is grassroots and youth-focused, and the program will reach every village across the length and breadth of the country.

Talanta Hela will also provide an opportunity to support the talents of Kenyan people through the virtual space.

The program will provide also a portal where people can share their talents and upload a two-minute clip onto the Talanta Hela platform. The command centre at Kasarani will have a team of coaches and experts who will look at the uploaded clips and select those that meet the required standards. The selected talents will be progressed through the Kenya Academy of Sports and the Arts.

Pulse Live Kenya

The program will also collaborate with other organizations that are already doing great work in sports and the creative industry. This includes working with the Ministry of Education to utilise sports, music, and drama festivals.

Talanta Hela will also work with the football federation and county associations, and all the tournaments sponsored by the MPs, MCAs, and governors will be brought together.

The program seeks to occupy the space that Kenya has been losing out on to its brothers and sisters in South Africa in terms of the destination for movie shooting and content.

The program aims to take that space and provide opportunities for Kenyan artists to occupy that space.