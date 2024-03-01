CS says DP's office is delaying payment of homeless Embakasi gas blast victims

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has assured the Senate that the victims of the recent gas explosion in Embakasi, Nairobi, will receive compensation.

The CS told Members of Senate Energy Committee on Thursday, February 29 that the matter of compensation of the victims is under consideration but cautioned that the matter could be delayed because disaster management is not under is docket.

The National Disaster Committee is situated in the Office of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and according to CS Chirchir it should have facilitated the compensation to the victims of the tragedy within a short time.

CS Davis Chirchir in Parliament on February, 29, 2024

The CS promised to take up the matter with the National Disaster Committee and urge them to expedite the process since most survivors are still homeless.

“I will engage the National Disaster Committee to know where they have reached with the compensation to the victims,” said Chirchir when he gave the committee, chaired by Senator Wahome Wamatinga, the commitment.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna wanted to know why the national government had failed to compensate the victims who either lost their lives or got injured in the explosion.

“There are victims who lost their lives and have been buried, those who went to the hospital have been discharged but the government is yet to compensate the victims,” complained senator Sifuna.

During the session, Daniel Kiptoo, the Director General of Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) accused the owner of the gas refilling station, Dedan Kimathi, for diverting a tanker from offloading the gas into a licensed operator in the middle of the night and instead had it offloaded in to his facility straight from the manhole of the tanker.

According to EPRA, 32 out of 138 gas filling stations operating in various parts of the country had been closed down as they scored less than 50 percent technical audit score while others did not meet the requirement to operate such a facility.

CS Davis Chirchir and EPRA DG Daniel Kiptoo in Parliament on February, 29, 2024

Embakasi gas explosion

The tragic gas explosion in Embakasi, Nairobi, on the night of February 1, 2024 resulted in the death of seven people, with hundreds more injured and significant property damage.

This explosion happened at Mradi Village in Embakasi, where a tanker, delivering gas to the premises of Maxxis Energy Nairobi Limited, exploded, causing extensive damage and loss of life​​.

Abraham Mwangi Nguyo, the owner of the gas tanker involved in the explosion, was detained for two weeks on suspicion of murder and acts of negligence, leading to this devastating event.

Pulse Live Kenya

Medical facilities in Nairobi, including Kenyatta National Hospital, Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Modern Komarock Hospital, and Nairobi West Hospital, have been treating the injured, many of whom suffered from gas inhalation​​.

Suspension of NEMA officials

The government has taken steps to address the incident, with several arrests made, including the site owner and three officials from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), who have been asked to step aside pending further investigation.

The explosion has sparked a broader conversation about safety regulations and the location of gas refilling plants near residential areas​​.

Embakasi gas plant owner arrested

The owner of the gas tanker involved in the Embakasi explosion, Abraham Mwangi Nguyo, and Derrick Kimathi, the proprietor of Maxxis Energy Nairobi Limited where the explosion occurred are facing legal proceedings.

Pulse Live Kenya

Derrick Kimathi was later released on a cash bail of Sh500,000, with an alternative of Sh2 million bond, after being detained alongside NEMA officials for their alleged roles in the gas explosion.