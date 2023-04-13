IG Koome slapped with 4 demands over Maseno Uni student shooting

Omari in a letter to the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome said the officer identified as Georgina Osoro was not on duty and was not respsonsible for the shooting of the third year student.

Omari in the letter Omari defended the officer who has since reported threats to her life and those of her children which has made her children going to school hard.

"On March 20, our client who had been assigned with Kisumu anti-riot left for the city having booked out together with colleagues who had a similar assignment.

"In a scathing prejudiced public attack, our client's character has been immensly veiled and express threats to her life as well as those of her children reports which she has already made," Omari said.

Through Musyoki Mogaka Advocates, Omari now has now issued four demands to IG Koome in a bid to clear his client's name of the allegations.

Omari has demanded the IG shares copies of the Occurence Book, the arms movement book, list of officers assigned to cover the protests and the operation order in respect of the Kisumu anti-riot act.

Below are the four demands made by Omari:

A Certified Extract from the Occurrence Book Entries for the days between 19th March 2023 21st March 2023. A Certified Extract from the Arms Movement Book for the duration between 19th March 2023 21st March 2023. A Certified copy of the List of Police Officers assigned coverage on Monday 20th March 2023 at Kisumu town. The Operation Order in respect of the Kisumu town Anti- Riot Operation of the 20th March 2023 pursuant to which Police Officers from Maseno Police Station attended Kisumu town for reinforcement.

Omari has also requested the director of public prosecutions to expedite investigations into matter.

On March 23, Koome explained that officers shot Mayange after a crowd attempted to storm into Maseno Police Station during the mass action protests.

