ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Governor Nyong'o makes demand after student died at Azimio protests

Amos Robi

The student died on arrival at the hospital for treatment

Protestors engaging police officers during Azimio protests
Protestors engaging police officers during Azimio protests

A third-year Maseno University student was confirmed dead on Monday, March 20, after an alleged police shooting during the Azimio mass action protests.

Recommended articles

William Mayenge, an education student, was shot in the neck and rushed to Coptic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Online videos show Mayenge lying on the ground, bleeding, as other protestors try to contain the bleeding.

However, according to a police report, the rowdy students invaded the police line and other business premises in the area and were about to loot, forcing the officers to act.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio protests
Azimio protests Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Senator Sifuna confronts OCS who teargassed him at KICC [Video]

The report further said the officers who were engaging the students, who were hurling stones at them, had run out of tear gas, forcing them to fire live ammunition.

"The students lit bonfires and barricaded the Kisumu-Busia road using stones. They overpowered the officers who were manning the station. The officers had run out of tear gas canisters," the report said.

Several officers were also injured during the battles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the incident, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o termed it as unfortunate and demanded that action be taken against officer behind the act.

"It is unfortunate that instead of using tear gas or rubber bullets, the police chose to fire live ammunition at the students. We demand that the police officer who fired the killer bullet be arrested and prosecuted as soon as possible," Governor Nyong'o said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o
Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the protests by Azimio supporters, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said security officers had done a good job in countering the protestors, adding that the country needs to be governed by the law.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has done our country proud, despite the day-long provocation by unruly protesters. Kenya must end impunity and apply one Constitution and one set of laws for everyone, for the enduring peace and stability of our nation," Kindiki noted.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

However, Azimio leader Raila Odinga has insisted that the protests will continue every Monday until their demands are met by President Ruto.

Among the demands the opposition has tabled include the lowering of the cost of living, reinstatement of axed Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) commissioners, and the restoration of food and fuel subsidies, among others. Ny

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Governor Nyong'o makes demand after student died at Azimio protests

Governor Nyong'o makes demand after student died at Azimio protests

How top lawyers will share Sh567 million presidential election petition legal fees

How top lawyers will share Sh567 million presidential election petition legal fees

Gov Nassir speaks after Mombasa residents snubbed Raila's call for protests

Gov Nassir speaks after Mombasa residents snubbed Raila's call for protests

Gachagua's request to Raila over ongoing mass action protests in Nairobi

Gachagua's request to Raila over ongoing mass action protests in Nairobi

Deputy IG leaves police service

Deputy IG leaves police service

Senator Sifuna confronts OCS who teargassed him at KICC [Video]

Senator Sifuna confronts OCS who teargassed him at KICC [Video]

1 shot as Azimio protests begin to affect traders in Nairobi [Video]

1 shot as Azimio protests begin to affect traders in Nairobi [Video]

Winnie Odinga alleges gadget hacking as Azimio mass action protest begins

Winnie Odinga alleges gadget hacking as Azimio mass action protest begins

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Naomi Shaban

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job