Governor Nyong'o makes demand after student died at Azimio protests

William Mayenge, an education student, was shot in the neck and rushed to Coptic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Online videos show Mayenge lying on the ground, bleeding, as other protestors try to contain the bleeding.

However, according to a police report, the rowdy students invaded the police line and other business premises in the area and were about to loot, forcing the officers to act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The report further said the officers who were engaging the students, who were hurling stones at them, had run out of tear gas, forcing them to fire live ammunition.

"The students lit bonfires and barricaded the Kisumu-Busia road using stones. They overpowered the officers who were manning the station. The officers had run out of tear gas canisters," the report said.

Several officers were also injured during the battles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the incident, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o termed it as unfortunate and demanded that action be taken against officer behind the act.

"It is unfortunate that instead of using tear gas or rubber bullets, the police chose to fire live ammunition at the students. We demand that the police officer who fired the killer bullet be arrested and prosecuted as soon as possible," Governor Nyong'o said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki reacts to Azimio protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the protests by Azimio supporters, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said security officers had done a good job in countering the protestors, adding that the country needs to be governed by the law.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has done our country proud, despite the day-long provocation by unruly protesters. Kenya must end impunity and apply one Constitution and one set of laws for everyone, for the enduring peace and stability of our nation," Kindiki noted.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Azimio leader Raila Odinga has insisted that the protests will continue every Monday until their demands are met by President Ruto.