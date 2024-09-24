The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Data reveals how SGR passenger volumes have been declining in 2024

Denis Mwangi

Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) witnessed a decline in passenger volumes during the first half of 2024.

Passengers in the Standard Gauge Railway
Passengers in the Standard Gauge Railway

The Kenya Railways Corporation has experienced a notable decrease in Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger volumes for the first half of 2024.

Recommended articles

This comes on the back of a 50% fare increase introduced at the beginning of the year, driven by higher operational costs largely attributed to fuel price hikes.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that between January and June 2024, the SGR carried 1,128,782 passengers, a significant drop compared to the 1,249,805 passengers transported over the same period in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This represents a 9.68% decrease in passenger volume. The reduction aligns with the fare adjustments, which increased the cost of an economy ticket between Nairobi and Mombasa from Sh1,000 to Sh1,500 and first-class tickets from Sh3,000 to Sh4,500.

Passengers in the Standard Gauge Railway
Passengers in the Standard Gauge Railway Passengers in the Standard Gauge Railway Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the dip in passenger numbers, SGR revenues soared during the first half of 2024. Total revenue for the period amounted to Sh1,766,997,580, a 27.19% increase from Sh1,389,275,803 collected in the same period in 2023.

This revenue surge highlights the impact of the fare hikes implemented on January 1, 2024​.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a per-passenger basis, the average revenue in 2024 was Sh1,565.73, up from Sh1,111.09 in 2023, indicating a 40.91% increase in the cost borne by passengers.

READ: Features of SGR's new premium coaches whose tickets cost Sh20K & Sh12K

Month Passenger Volume 2023 Passenger Volume 2024 Revenue 2023 (Sh) Revenue 2024 (Sh)
January 247,011 231,784 261,959,811 312,443,190
February 163,016 167,897 185,441,748 270,396,355
March 187,479 183,654 212,753,724 297,978,910
April 239,685 196,875 251,425,841 299,907,810
May 214,050 176,950 234,581,352 279,275,780
June 198,564 171,622 243,113,327 306,995,535
Total 1,249,805 1,128,782 1,389,275,803 1,766,997,580

The freight sector, too, saw a drop in volume but experienced a revenue boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first half of 2024, 3,046,632 tonnes of cargo were moved, a significant drop from the 6,533,027 tonnes transported during the same period in 2023.

However, despite the 53.38% drop in tonnage, the total revenue from freight services jumped to Sh6,704,644,243 in 2024, compared to Sh14,684,563,147 in 2023, reflecting the overall trends in the SGR operations​.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto praises Ford Foundation months after accusing them of funding protests

Ruto praises Ford Foundation months after accusing them of funding protests

Data reveals how SGR passenger volumes have been declining in 2024

Data reveals how SGR passenger volumes have been declining in 2024

Tensions flare as CS Mbadi clashes with Senators over Adani's JKIA proposal

Tensions flare as CS Mbadi clashes with Senators over Adani's JKIA proposal

Ruto addresses Elon Musk's investment in Kenya amid Safaricom's opposition

Ruto addresses Elon Musk's investment in Kenya amid Safaricom's opposition

Senator Mungatana files motion to censure DP Gachagua

Senator Mungatana files motion to censure DP Gachagua

MP Wamuchomba resorts to Kikuyu language in fiery Citizen TV debate [Video]

MP Wamuchomba resorts to Kikuyu language in fiery Citizen TV debate [Video]

Ruto's full speech at the United Nations General Assembly [Video]

Ruto's full speech at the United Nations General Assembly [Video]

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Multimedia University student injured in police clash gives health update

Student injured in police clash shares health update as he seeks justice

A Kenya Power employee working on a power line

List of counties to experience day-long power outages - Kenya Power

Dr. Abdi Mohamed

Details of doctor Ruto has tasked to oversee Social Health Insurance Fund