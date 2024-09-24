Data reveals how SGR passenger volumes have been declining in 2024

This comes on the back of a 50% fare increase introduced at the beginning of the year, driven by higher operational costs largely attributed to fuel price hikes.

Passenger Volumes Down

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that between January and June 2024, the SGR carried 1,128,782 passengers, a significant drop compared to the 1,249,805 passengers transported over the same period in 2023.

This represents a 9.68% decrease in passenger volume. The reduction aligns with the fare adjustments, which increased the cost of an economy ticket between Nairobi and Mombasa from Sh1,000 to Sh1,500 and first-class tickets from Sh3,000 to Sh4,500.

Passengers in the Standard Gauge Railway Pulse Live Kenya

Revenue Increase

Despite the dip in passenger numbers, SGR revenues soared during the first half of 2024. Total revenue for the period amounted to Sh1,766,997,580, a 27.19% increase from Sh1,389,275,803 collected in the same period in 2023.

This revenue surge highlights the impact of the fare hikes implemented on January 1, 2024​.

On a per-passenger basis, the average revenue in 2024 was Sh1,565.73, up from Sh1,111.09 in 2023, indicating a 40.91% increase in the cost borne by passengers.

Month Passenger Volume 2023 Passenger Volume 2024 Revenue 2023 (Sh) Revenue 2024 (Sh) January 247,011 231,784 261,959,811 312,443,190 February 163,016 167,897 185,441,748 270,396,355 March 187,479 183,654 212,753,724 297,978,910 April 239,685 196,875 251,425,841 299,907,810 May 214,050 176,950 234,581,352 279,275,780 June 198,564 171,622 243,113,327 306,995,535 Total 1,249,805 1,128,782 1,389,275,803 1,766,997,580

Freight Volumes and Revenue

The freight sector, too, saw a drop in volume but experienced a revenue boost.

In the first half of 2024, 3,046,632 tonnes of cargo were moved, a significant drop from the 6,533,027 tonnes transported during the same period in 2023.