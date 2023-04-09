The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

David Ndii explains root cause of government’s salary payment woes

Lynet Okumu

David Ndii provides clarity on why the government is struggling to pay its employees' salaries

David Ndii
David Ndii

David Ndii, the economic adviser to the Kenyan President, has finally given clarity on why the government is struggling to pay salaries.

Recommended articles

In a Twitter conversation on Saturday, Ndii addressed mounting public concerns regarding the unprecedented delays in payment of civil servant salaries.

He dismissed concerns over the issue, saying that the government's priority is paying debts and maintaining political stability.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: David Ndii prepares Kenyans for 2 painful choices over cost of electricity

When asked about the reason for the government's financial difficulties, Ndii pointed out that debt service is consuming more than 60% of the government's revenue.

He added that liquidity crunches are inevitable when maturities bunch up, revenue falls short, or markets shift, and the government must choose between paying salaries and servicing public debt.

“Debt service is consuming 60 per cent plus of revenue. Liquidity crunches come with territory,” he wrote.

___7942907___2018___2___6___12___David+Ndii
___7942907___2018___2___6___12___David+Ndii ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Ndii clarified that foreign debts are not the problem but rather weekly maturities of domestic debt held by banks and pension funds, which account for 80% of debt service.

He suggested that the government could choose between a haircut on bank deposits or delayed payments if it wants to address the situation.

“I am talking about weekly maturities of domestic debt held by your banks and pension funds (80% of debt service) which would you rather, a hair cut on your bank deposits or a delayed payments?” he questioned.

David Ndii
David Ndii Politics is not like romance - David Ndii defends his newfound praise for DP William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: David Ndii gives details on why he joined DP Ruto's camp

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ndii, the government has to decide between paying salaries or defaulting. He added that retrenching public servants to reduce the wage bill is also an option.

Ndii emphasized that the government's first obligation is survival and political stability, which is why it needs to spend more on political stability when there are more dynasties fomenting destabilization.

"The first obligation of government is survival and political stability. The more dynasties forment destabilization the more we will have to spend on political stability," he wrote.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

Ndii further explained that the government can opt for a handshake to ensure political stability, but that would come at a cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If push comes to shove handshake is always an option. How much you think that will cost?” he said.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

Ndii's remarks came shortly after reports emerged that thousands of Kenyan public servants, including those working for the county government, MPs, staff of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and employees of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), had not received their salaries for the month of March, as the government struggled to meet its financial obligations.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

Wanted criminal arrested trying to sneak into Kenya after escaping from prison

Wanted criminal arrested trying to sneak into Kenya after escaping from prison

David Ndii explains root cause of government’s salary payment woes

David Ndii explains root cause of government’s salary payment woes

Esther Passaris celebrates youthful look at 58 in photo with no filters

Esther Passaris celebrates youthful look at 58 in photo with no filters

DP Gachagua takes wife, Pastor Dorcas on a hike across Mount Kenya Forest

DP Gachagua takes wife, Pastor Dorcas on a hike across Mount Kenya Forest

CS Murkomen defends President Ruto for launching same road project twice

CS Murkomen defends President Ruto for launching same road project twice

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

I will not die twice for your sins – 'Yesu wa Tongaren' reveals his Easter dates

I will not die twice for your sins – 'Yesu wa Tongaren' reveals his Easter dates

Azimio MP points out possible cause of civil servants' salary delay

Azimio MP points out possible cause of civil servants' salary delay

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Brownskin video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe over wife’s death

DJ Brownskin Video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe of wife’s death

A collage of Sharon Njeri, her father Albert Mwangi and husband DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

The US-based Nyamira couple who were brutally murdered

US-based Nyamira couple's murder: Post-mortem reveals shocking details

Lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari explains why DJ Brownskin could be charged with felony