DCI fulfils Karua's demand, explains why false photos on Azimio protest were used

Charles Ouma

DCI circulated false photos taken several years back including one reporting on protests in other countries and urged those in the photos to surrender

File image of DCI boss, Amin Mohamed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has broken its silence after being exposed for using false photos that it claimed were from Azimio protests.

In a statement on its social media platforms, DCI apologized over the images, some of which were published as far back as 2008 and one from a report on protests in Burundi in 2015.

According to the DCI, the situation was caused by “overwhelming information received via the #FichuakwaDCI online platform regarding the reported incidents of violence”.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to unreservedly apologize to the public for the mix-up of images in yesterday’s communication, which was meant to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of criminal suspects involved in Monday’s illegal demonstrations.

"The mix-up was partly occasioned by the overwhelming information that we had received via the #FichuakwaDCI online platform regarding the reported incidents of violence.” DCI stated on so social media on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

A collage image showing a photo that was used by Aljazeera reporting on protests in Burundi in 2015. The same image (R) as shared by DCI in the hunt for a section of those who took part in Monday protests.
A collage image showing a photo that was used by Aljazeera reporting on protests in Burundi in 2015. The same image (R) as shared by DCI in the hunt for a section of those who took part in Monday protests. Pulse Live Kenya

The photos saw the DCI's investigative abilities come into question.

READ: Azimio corners DCI over misleading protest photos, issues demand

"DCI can no longer be trusted to police or investigate fairly after the deliberately misleading photos debacle exposed by the media.

"This confirms that the illegitimate regime used sections of the police & thugs to brutalize protesters last Monday and to cause destruction and are planning to do a repeat on Monday 27," Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua noted.

DCI circulated photos of individuals with a request that they surrender to the nearest police station or DCI offices for their actions captured during protests, only for it to emerge that some of the photos were taken years back and used to report on events outside Kenya.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

