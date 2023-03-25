DCI fulfils Karua's demand, explains why false photos on Azimio protest were used

In a statement on its social media platforms, DCI apologized over the images, some of which were published as far back as 2008 and one from a report on protests in Burundi in 2015.

According to the DCI, the situation was caused by “overwhelming information received via the #FichuakwaDCI online platform regarding the reported incidents of violence”.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to unreservedly apologize to the public for the mix-up of images in yesterday’s communication, which was meant to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of criminal suspects involved in Monday’s illegal demonstrations.

"The mix-up was partly occasioned by the overwhelming information that we had received via the #FichuakwaDCI online platform regarding the reported incidents of violence.” DCI stated on so social media on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The photos saw the DCI's investigative abilities come into question.

"DCI can no longer be trusted to police or investigate fairly after the deliberately misleading photos debacle exposed by the media.

"This confirms that the illegitimate regime used sections of the police & thugs to brutalize protesters last Monday and to cause destruction and are planning to do a repeat on Monday 27," Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua noted.