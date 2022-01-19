RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya loses photographer behind iconic photo of Dedan Kimathi

Denis Mwangi

The photographer was a namesake and Mathematics student of Dedan Kimathi before the struggle for independence.

The world-famous photo of Dedani Kimathi was taken by Tiras Kimathi Murage shortly after the freedom fighter’s arrest in 1956.
When you mention the name Dedan Kimathi, only one image comes to the minds of many people, in Kenya and around the world.

The world-famous photograph of Kimathi was taken by Tiras Kimathi Murage shortly after the freedom fighter’s arrest in 1956.

The family of Murage has now announced that the veteran photographer and conservationist breathed his last on January 15, 2022.

Tiras Kimathi Murage holding up his iconic photo of Dedan Kimathi
On behalf of the family, I wanted to inform you that he passed away on Friday at age 90. Dad was in declining health for some time due to heart issues. It was not Covid-related. We are still working on the funeral details,” Murage’s son-in-law told the media.

In a past interview with Nation, the deceased recalled seeing Kimathi just after the shooting where many locals from Kahiga-ini in Nyeri County had gathered.

After striking a short conversation, Murage clicked away and captured the legendary freedom fighter on his then Kodak.

In the photo, Kimathi was wearing a heavy leopard hide, with matching headgear.

Kimathi smiled and I clicked the button. I got maybe two pictures, and the next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground, being kicked,” he recalled, explaining that a colonial soldier did not appreciate his presence around the Mau Mau leader.

Dedan Kimathi's wife Mukami Kimathi
His camera was confiscated, only to find the image on the newspapers the following day.

Before Murage’s age got the better of him, he would spend his days admiring nature, a love bug that had bitten him during his days at the Kenya Forestry department in Embu.

Other than the historic photo, his contribution to Kenya’s history lives at the Nairobi Arboretum, Karura Forest and Kamiti Forest where he led conservation efforts.

Prof. Wangari Mathai visited my Karura Station to purchase seedlings, lectured to her on the then-ongoing Nairobi Greenbelt Programme, hence got the initiative for her Greenbelt-Movement,” reads a section of Murage’s CV.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

