Kenya loses photographer behind iconic photo of Dedan Kimathi

The world-famous photograph of Kimathi was taken by Tiras Kimathi Murage shortly after the freedom fighter’s arrest in 1956.

The family of Murage has now announced that the veteran photographer and conservationist breathed his last on January 15, 2022.

“On behalf of the family, I wanted to inform you that he passed away on Friday at age 90. Dad was in declining health for some time due to heart issues. It was not Covid-related. We are still working on the funeral details,” Murage’s son-in-law told the media.

In a past interview with Nation, the deceased recalled seeing Kimathi just after the shooting where many locals from Kahiga-ini in Nyeri County had gathered.

After striking a short conversation, Murage clicked away and captured the legendary freedom fighter on his then Kodak.

In the photo, Kimathi was wearing a heavy leopard hide, with matching headgear.

“Kimathi smiled and I clicked the button. I got maybe two pictures, and the next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground, being kicked,” he recalled, explaining that a colonial soldier did not appreciate his presence around the Mau Mau leader.

His camera was confiscated, only to find the image on the newspapers the following day.

Before Murage’s age got the better of him, he would spend his days admiring nature, a love bug that had bitten him during his days at the Kenya Forestry department in Embu.

Other than the historic photo, his contribution to Kenya’s history lives at the Nairobi Arboretum, Karura Forest and Kamiti Forest where he led conservation efforts.