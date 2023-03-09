ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

Amos Robi

Duale wants Ukur Yatani to be responsible for his actions, months after exiting the treasury office

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale
Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has denied Ukur Yatani's claim that the Sh15 billion released by the Treasury during the end of Uhuru's administration was used to construct a referral hospital commissioned by President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

According to Yatani, the Sh15billion claimed to have been looted was partly used in maize and fuel subsidies, as well as the construction of a modern referral hospital facility for Kenya's Defence Forces.

"The Sh15.5 billion contentious funding was approved in respect of fuel and maize subsidies. The funds were also allocated to the construction of a modern referral hospital facility for Kenya's Defence Forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This facility was recently opened by H.E President Dr. William Ruto. If indeed the said Ksh15 billion was stolen, how did the President commission this hospital?" Yatani said.

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani
Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

However, Defence CS Aden Duale challenged Yatani's response, stating that the head of state did not open any hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Stop lying! Never has the President and Commander in Chief Dr. William Ruto opened any modern referral facility for the Kenya Defence Forces," Duale said.

Duale said the former CS was used by the previous administration noting he should be prepared to answer to Kenyans. He added that more revelations were about to emerge as to why the Azimio coalition was desperate to interfere with the elections.

"You were used and abused by the Handshake brothers to loot, and now you bear economic and criminal culpability individually. Take your time to prepare to carry your cross and face your demons.

"The more shocking revelations on how the economy was shamelessly battered and pilfered by the gluttonous handshake brothers will shake the nation to its very foundations. Kenyans will know why they were desperate to interfere with the results of the General Election," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale
Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Duale's response to claims he doesn't behave like a Defence CS

Duale insisted that the Ruto administration found empty coffers when they ascended to power.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

Speaker Wetangula makes pledge to women on International Women's Day

Speaker Wetangula makes pledge to women on International Women's Day

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Matiang'i's home raid investigation progresses

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Ababu Namwamba and Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchil'

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others