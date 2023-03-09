CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

According to Yatani, the Sh15billion claimed to have been looted was partly used in maize and fuel subsidies, as well as the construction of a modern referral hospital facility for Kenya's Defence Forces.

"The Sh15.5 billion contentious funding was approved in respect of fuel and maize subsidies. The funds were also allocated to the construction of a modern referral hospital facility for Kenya's Defence Forces.

"This facility was recently opened by H.E President Dr. William Ruto. If indeed the said Ksh15 billion was stolen, how did the President commission this hospital?" Yatani said.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani

However, Defence CS Aden Duale challenged Yatani's response, stating that the head of state did not open any hospital.

"Stop lying! Never has the President and Commander in Chief Dr. William Ruto opened any modern referral facility for the Kenya Defence Forces," Duale said.

Duale said the former CS was used by the previous administration noting he should be prepared to answer to Kenyans. He added that more revelations were about to emerge as to why the Azimio coalition was desperate to interfere with the elections.

"You were used and abused by the Handshake brothers to loot, and now you bear economic and criminal culpability individually. Take your time to prepare to carry your cross and face your demons.

"The more shocking revelations on how the economy was shamelessly battered and pilfered by the gluttonous handshake brothers will shake the nation to its very foundations. Kenyans will know why they were desperate to interfere with the results of the General Election," he said.

