ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto honours Supreme Court photographer who has served Mutunga, Maraga & Koome

Amos Robi

Zakheem Rajan has also gained popularity through his Twitter page where he offers judicial insights and advice on minor issues

Chief Justice Martha Koome and Supreme Court photographer Zakheem Rajam
In the corridors of Kenya's Supreme Court, one figure stands out, not in the courtroom drama, but behind the lens, capturing moments that etch themselves into the annals of legal history.

Meet Zakheem Rajan, the photographer who has left an indelible mark on Kenya's judiciary, honoured recently by President William Ruto for his exemplary service.

If you've ever scrolled through the social media pages of the Supreme Court of Kenya or glimpsed the Chief Justice's updates, chances are you've encountered the work of Zakheem Rajan.

His photographs are more than mere snapshots; they're windows into the inner workings of the judiciary, conveying the gravitas of legal proceedings and the humanity behind the robes.

Supreme Court photographer Zakheem Rajan
Tasked with covering public, media, and stakeholder engagements within the Judiciary, Rajan goes beyond merely documenting events; he embodies the judicial mission, enhancing visibility and accessibility.

His keen eye and dedication to his craft have made him a trusted advisor, offering judicial insights and garnering a significant following on his Twitter page.

Rajan's journey into photojournalism is steeped in familial legacy, following in the footsteps of his father, a legendary journalist who covered the Coastal Region through his lens.

Recently, Rajan received the Head of State Commendation medal from President William Ruto, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Judiciary and the people of Kenya.

Supreme Court photographer Zakheem Rajan with former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga
In his words of gratitude, he expressed humility and reaffirmed his dedication to service.

"Honoured to officially receive my Head of State Commendation medal from Chief Justice Martha Koome, awarded to me earlier by H. E. the President.

"I am deeply humbled by the recommendation from Her Ladyship the CJ. I say asante for the recognition and I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to the Judiciary and service to the people of Kenya," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Zakheem Rajan in a past event
Behind the scenes of the Chief Justice's office, Rajan is joined by a cadre of individuals shaping the narrative of Kenya's legal landscape.

Among them is Michael Mumo, former Capital FM managing editor turned communications advisor in the office of the Chief Justice and Rose Wachuka Macharia, the Chief of Staff in the office of the Chief Justice.

