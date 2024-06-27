The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua in mourning after loss of elder sister

Amos Robi

Gachagua said the loss posed a challenge for him personally and as a national leader

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a national address from his residence in Lamu on Wednesday June 27,2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a national address from his residence in Lamu on Wednesday June 27,2024
  • Leah Wangari Muriuki played a significant role as the matriarch of the Gachagua family
  • Her death has left a gap in the lives of the family members, and comes at a challenging time for Gachagua
  • The recent death of Leah Wangari Muriuki is the latest in a series of tragic losses for Deputy President Gachagua

Recommended articles

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is mourning the loss of his elder sister, Leah Wangari Muriuki.

In an emotional statement shared on his Facebook page, Gachagua expressed his deep sorrow and grief over her passing.

Leah Wangari Muriuki was more than just a sister to the Deputy President; she was the matriarch of the Gachagua family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua highlighted her significant role, saying, "Leah has been our Mother and the family Matriarch; she has taken good care of the larger Gachagua Family after the death of our father and our two mothers."

He emphasised the immense void her death has left in their lives, describing her as a pillar of strength and care for the entire family.

Deputy President Rigathi's Gachagua's late older sister Leah Wangari Muriuki
Deputy President Rigathi's Gachagua's late older sister Leah Wangari Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua lists 4 blunders by NIS boss Noordin Haji that left Ruto exposed

ADVERTISEMENT

This loss comes at a particularly challenging time for Gachagua, who is grappling with national issues, including the recent protests related to the Finance Bill 2024.

"This is a very difficult week for me as a national leader and a family man. May the Lord heal our Nation and families," he noted.

The Deputy President faulted National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji for the lapse in intelligence to inform the president to make the right decisions.

Gachagua also extended his deepest condolences to Leah's husband, children, and grandchildren, acknowledging the profound impact of her death on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are devastated by the loss of this family head. My deepest condolences to her husband, her children and grandchildren," wrote the second in command.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Leah Wangari Muriuki's death is the latest in a series of tragic losses for DP Gachagua.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2022, just a month before the General Elections, he buried his older brother, James Gachagua, who had been a major influence on his political career.

Rigathi Gachagua mourns elder brother Jack Reriani with emotional message
Rigathi Gachagua mourns elder brother Jack Reriani with emotional message Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto’s friends, PAs & bloggers want to order me around - furious Gachagua laments

In September 2022, another brother, Jack Reriani, passed away. Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga paid tribute to Reriani, remembering him as a generous man who had supported Gachagua's education.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We ask for forgiveness! MP seeks pardon after voting yes to Finance Bill

We ask for forgiveness! MP seeks pardon after voting yes to Finance Bill

Gachagua in mourning after loss of elder sister

Gachagua in mourning after loss of elder sister

Blog: Kenyans escort KDF vehicles with chants in Nairobi CBD [Video]
Live

Blog: Kenyans escort KDF vehicles with chants in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Noordin Haji's Biography: Previous roles at NIS & why he keeps wealth sources secret

Noordin Haji's Biography: Previous roles at NIS & why he keeps wealth sources secret

U.S. Secretary of State calls Ruto over protests & arrests, here's what they spoke

U.S. Secretary of State calls Ruto over protests & arrests, here's what they spoke

IMF issues statement after fatalities during anti-Finance Bill protests

IMF issues statement after fatalities during anti-Finance Bill protests

How Ruto plans to dismantle the Finance Bill 2024 using legal loop holes

How Ruto plans to dismantle the Finance Bill 2024 using legal loop holes

Gachagua lists 4 blunders by NIS boss Noordin Haji that left Ruto exposed

Gachagua lists 4 blunders by NIS boss Noordin Haji that left Ruto exposed

List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Patrick Mwalua alias The waterman of Tsavo receiving the Head of State Commendation from the then Tourism CS Najib Balala

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow