Gachagua in mourning after loss of elder sister

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is mourning the loss of his elder sister, Leah Wangari Muriuki.

In an emotional statement shared on his Facebook page, Gachagua expressed his deep sorrow and grief over her passing.

Leah Wangari Muriuki was more than just a sister to the Deputy President; she was the matriarch of the Gachagua family.

Gachagua highlighted her significant role, saying, "Leah has been our Mother and the family Matriarch; she has taken good care of the larger Gachagua Family after the death of our father and our two mothers."

He emphasised the immense void her death has left in their lives, describing her as a pillar of strength and care for the entire family.

Pulse Live Kenya

Personal and national challenges

This loss comes at a particularly challenging time for Gachagua, who is grappling with national issues, including the recent protests related to the Finance Bill 2024.

"This is a very difficult week for me as a national leader and a family man. May the Lord heal our Nation and families," he noted.

The Deputy President faulted National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji for the lapse in intelligence to inform the president to make the right decisions.

Condolences and tributes

Gachagua also extended his deepest condolences to Leah's husband, children, and grandchildren, acknowledging the profound impact of her death on them.

"We are devastated by the loss of this family head. My deepest condolences to her husband, her children and grandchildren," wrote the second in command.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office Pulse Live Kenya

A series of losses for Gachagua

Leah Wangari Muriuki's death is the latest in a series of tragic losses for DP Gachagua.

In May 2022, just a month before the General Elections, he buried his older brother, James Gachagua, who had been a major influence on his political career.

Pulse Live Kenya