Education CS issues directive to university vice chancellors on new funding model

Denis Mwangi

Ministry of Education has promised university admission for all students regardless of household contribution

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba
Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba

The Ministry of Education has guaranteed that all students who have qualified for university admission will be granted a place in their chosen institutions, regardless of their ability to immediately pay the household contribution.

In a directive issued by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos Ogamba, the ministry committed to ensuring that no deserving student is denied the opportunity to pursue higher education due to financial constraints.

In a press release issued on August 21, 2024, the Ministry announced that Vice-Chancellors of public universities have been directed to admit all qualified students without exception.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba
Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Pulse Live Kenya
Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellors are required to facilitate suitable accommodation arrangements for first-year students, with the guarantee that the necessary fees will be paid upon the disbursement of the upkeep component.

The Ministry of Education is actively working with the National Treasury to expedite the release of the requisite funds to ensure a smooth transition for all new students.

READ: Answers to 14 most asked questions about new funding model for universities & TVETs

The Ministry of Education reiterated that financial challenges should not be a barrier to higher education and that all students, irrespective of their financial background, deserve the chance to further their studies.

Students who have concerns or appeals regarding fees and funding are encouraged to reach out to the Ministry of Education’s dedicated teams at universities during the admission process.

Alternatively, they can use the Higher Education Portal at www.hef.co.ke.

The Ministry has also extended the deadline for applications to December 31, 2024, to accommodate those who may face delays.

Strengthening the Funding Model

In his statement, CS Julius Migos Ogamba highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to working with Parliament and other stakeholders to strengthen the new Higher Education Fund.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba
Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Pulse Live Kenya

This model aims to improve the Means Testing Instrument and ensure that public resources are efficiently utilised to enhance equity and affordability in education.

The Ministry of Education also emphasised the importance of sustainable financing for higher education.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Education plans to collaborate with various stakeholders to develop a legal and policy framework that consolidates the various bursary and scholarship schemes provided by entities such as NG-CDF, County Governments, the Ministry of Education, and other public and private players.

The ministry has said it remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality education for all students in Kenya.

CS Ogamba reaffirmed the government’s dedication to creating an inclusive, accessible, and equitable education system that leaves no student behind.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to provide quality education for all and will continue to work towards creating an inclusive, accessible, and equitable education system for every student in the country,” stated CS Ogamba.

With these assurances, the Ministry of Education has taken a significant step towards ensuring that every student, regardless of their financial situation, has the opportunity to pursue higher education and contribute to Kenya’s future.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

