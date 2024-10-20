Parallel Mashujaa Day: Teargas, arrests & heavy police presence at Uhuru Park

Armed officers were seen patrolling the grounds and standing at strategic points.

Water canons were also on standby at various points around Uhuru Park, a clear indication that police were ready for any eventuality.

Earlier in the day, Omondi took to X stating that the armed officers had blocked roads leading to the venue, blocking a section of Kenyans from accessing it.

A banner shared by Eric Omondi inviting Kenyans to join him at Uhuru Park grounds to celebrate Mashujaa Day Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that this later changed with the police allowing some youth to access the grounds.

Teargas, running battles and arrests

By noon, officers had already started lobbing teargas cannisters at the crowds with running battles reported.

Police pounced on Haki Africa's Hussein Khalid who was seized while addressing journalists who camped one of the gates to Uhuru Park.

Omondi teamed up with rights activists to remember scores of Kenyans killed during the protests that rocked the nation from the month of June through to August.

Kenya’s Gen Z led the protests, coming out in large numbers with many paying the ultimate price and being honoured for their role in agitating for a better Kenya.

Babu Owino celebrates Kenya's Gen Z

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino hailed Kenya’s Gen Z as the true heroes of modern-day Kenya, having fought back against bad governance and the Finance Bill 2024.

“Today I celebrate the Gen Zs as heroes of this country. They came out and fought against impunity and corruption. They came out to rescue Kenyans from the yoke of poor leadership.

“They came out and were abducted and killed by the defunct government for fighting for their basic rights. To the families who lost their loved ones, may God grant you strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome,” Owino noted.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. Pulse Live Kenya

Abductions during Gen Z protests

Human rights groups faulted the police and President William Ruto’s regime for the use of excessive force and violation of human rights.

A number of people were abducted during the protests with several people losing their lives and score left with injuries.

The parallel event was by all indications, meant to be a peaceful event to honour the memory of Kenyans who lost their lives while protesting for better governance and rejecting increased taxation.

Kenya Police officers and security personnel take position to protect Parliament during Finance Bill 2024 protests in Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

