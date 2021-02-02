Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has come Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga’s defense after she was ejected from a podium during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father.

In her message, Passaris said that women’s bodies must be respected, as she condemned how Omanga was dragged from the podium.

“I am deeply appalled and would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the manner in which Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was manhandled yesterday in Kisii. No matter which side of the political divide we're on, women's bodies must be respected at all times,” said Esther Passaris.

On Monday, Senator Omanga was whisked out of the podium on orders by Kisii Governor James Ongwae as she stood among other elected women leaders for an introduction during the burial of Deputy Governor Joash Maangi's father.

Ongwae made introductions, when the Nominated Senator whispered a few words to him, to which Ongwae responded: "Yes...yes... thank you" as he dismissed her.

When Omanga insisted on speaking to the Governor a second time, he called out for her to be removed from the podium and a number of men climbed onto the stage and to pulled her away as she protested.

Omanga's reaction

Reacting to the embarrassing incident, Senator Millicent Omanga claimed that it had been a show of her resilience and she had proven a point.

"Bora wamejua I'm not a pushover. Ama wanasemaje hapo njei? (I've proved to them that I am not a pushover. Or are they saying something different out there?)," she posted.