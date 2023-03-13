Former Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of insulting him over Ruto photo

Apparently, Winnie was irked by Jakakimba's cover photo on Twitter, which features the photo he took with Ruto during the President's recent tour of Homa Bay county.

Jakakimba who served as a personal assistant to Raila during his tenure as Kenya's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 took to his Twitter page where he expressed his displeasure

"Winnie Odinga used F’Word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my cover photo," Jakakimba wrote.

In his tweet, Jakakimba expressed disappointment at Winnie's lack of respect towards him and others who have stood with her father through thick and thin in his political career.

"Winnie Odinga used ‘F’ word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my cover Photo. What she fails to appreciate: We respect Jakom-done half the yrs of my life and & if she cares to know, we’ve had to hard-furnace via invisible sacrifices to that cadre of loyalty.

"Moving forward, Winnie Odinga must learn to respect people for who they are – if not least, for what they’ve been in a long journey of several lows and countable highs, for love of Country," Jakakimba wrote.

Jakakimba who is an accomplished lawyer had expressed interest in the Lang'ata Parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election before pulling out at the last minute, citing 'emerging issues.'

"Due to emerging and critical issues, assignments in the past several months, I've had to skip on my earlier intention to stand for elective public office, including the Lang'ata Parliamentary seat - where I will offer all the support to whoever emerges as the Change Movement's candidate," he said.

