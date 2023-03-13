ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of insulting him over Ruto photo

Amos Robi

Jakakimba said Winnie accused him of betrayal of his father, Raila

Silas Jakakimba and Winnie Odinga
Silas Jakakimba and Winnie Odinga

Former aide to ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Silas Jakakimba, has accused Winny Odinga, the daughter of the opposition chief, of insulting him over a recent photo he took with President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

Apparently, Winnie was irked by Jakakimba's cover photo on Twitter, which features the photo he took with Ruto during the President's recent tour of Homa Bay county.

Jakakimba who served as a personal assistant to Raila during his tenure as Kenya's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 took to his Twitter page where he expressed his displeasure

ADVERTISEMENT

"Winnie Odinga used F’Word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my cover photo," Jakakimba wrote.

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Silas Jakakimba (left) and activist Sam Okemwa
ODM leader Raila Odinga with Silas Jakakimba (left) and activist Sam Okemwa ece-auto-gen

In his tweet, Jakakimba expressed disappointment at Winnie's lack of respect towards him and others who have stood with her father through thick and thin in his political career.

"Winnie Odinga used ‘F’ word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my cover Photo. What she fails to appreciate: We respect Jakom-done half the yrs of my life and & if she cares to know, we’ve had to hard-furnace via invisible sacrifices to that cadre of loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Moving forward, Winnie Odinga must learn to respect people for who they are – if not least, for what they’ve been in a long journey of several lows and countable highs, for love of Country," Jakakimba wrote.

Raila Odinga and daughter Winnie Odinga
Raila Odinga and daughter Winnie Odinga Why Winnie Odinga’s TV is causing a stir Pulse Live Kenya

Jakakimba who is an accomplished lawyer had expressed interest in the Lang'ata Parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election before pulling out at the last minute, citing 'emerging issues.'

"Due to emerging and critical issues, assignments in the past several months, I've had to skip on my earlier intention to stand for elective public office, including the Lang'ata Parliamentary seat - where I will offer all the support to whoever emerges as the Change Movement's candidate," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seat was eventually won by comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o of ODM.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elections are gone - Moody Awori urges Kenyans to let the government work

Elections are gone - Moody Awori urges Kenyans to let the government work

Former Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of insulting him over Ruto photo

Former Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of insulting him over Ruto photo

Kenyan father of 20 in trouble over children's education

Kenyan father of 20 in trouble over children's education

State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

Governor Sakaja urges Ruto to engage with Opposition

Governor Sakaja urges Ruto to engage with Opposition

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

Driver burns to death in Sunday morning accident along Thika Road

Driver burns to death in Sunday morning accident along Thika Road

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures