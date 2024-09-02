The sports category has moved to a new website.

Family of deceased driver clarifies social media reports about Range Rover crash

Amos Robi

The family dismissed the allegations regarding the identity of the female passenger who had been reported to be Jamal's mistress.

The road accident that involved a new Range Rover in Maji ya Chumvi area Mariakani
The road accident that involved a new Range Rover in Maji ya Chumvi area Mariakani
  • Initial reports about Jamal being a car dealer and the female passenger being the car owner’s mistress were refuted by his family
  • Jamal was actually a relative of the vehicle’s owner and had been entrusted with delivering the Range Rover to Nairobi
  • The accident occurred when Jamal attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with an Isuzu truck

The family of Jamal Mbarak, who tragically lost his life in a road accident on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, has spoken out to correct inaccuracies circulating on social media.

The accident occurred in the Maji ya Chumvi area of Kwale County, involving a Range Rover and a Canter truck.

Initial reports suggested that Jamal was a car dealer transporting a newly imported Range Rover to Nairobi on behalf of a client.

It was also speculated that a female passenger, who perished in the crash alongside Jamal, was the car owner’s mistress.

Accident
Accident

READ: Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]

However, Jamal's family has refuted these claims, providing clarity on the true circumstances surrounding the accident.

The family explained that Jamal was not a car dealer but a relative of the vehicle’s owner. He had been entrusted with delivering the Range Rover to Nairobi on behalf of the owner, who was following in a second vehicle.

The family also dismissed the allegations regarding the identity of the female passenger.

“There were two vehicles that were being driven to Nairobi. The Range Rover and a second vehicle. The owner of the Range Rover was in the second vehicle when the accident happened at the Maji ya Chumvi blackspot. Two of our cousins, including Jamal, had been tasked to drive the vehicles to Nairobi,” said a family spokesperson.

According to a police report, the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on August 27. Jamal, aged 37, was driving the Range Rover from Mombasa to Nairobi when he attempted to overtake another vehicle.

READ: It should have been me - Mother of bride who perished in road accident mourns [Video]

Unfortunately, his manoeuvre was misjudged, resulting in a head-on collision with an Isuzu truck.

The impact of the collision was catastrophic, leading to the immediate deaths of Jamal and the female passenger.

The driver of the truck and two other individuals sustained serious injuries and were promptly taken to Mariakani Sub-County Hospital for emergency treatment.

The wreckages of both vehicles were towed to the local police station as authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

READ: Salgaa accident - Survivors describe final moments before crash that killed 13 people

Jamal's family expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and dismay at how the accident has been sensationalised in the media.

They urged the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time and refrain from spreading unfounded rumours.

