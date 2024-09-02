Family of deceased driver clarifies social media reports about Range Rover crash

The family of Jamal Mbarak, who tragically lost his life in a road accident on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, has spoken out to correct inaccuracies circulating on social media.

The accident occurred in the Maji ya Chumvi area of Kwale County, involving a Range Rover and a Canter truck.

Misleading media reports

Initial reports suggested that Jamal was a car dealer transporting a newly imported Range Rover to Nairobi on behalf of a client.

It was also speculated that a female passenger, who perished in the crash alongside Jamal, was the car owner’s mistress.

Pulse Ghana

However, Jamal's family has refuted these claims, providing clarity on the true circumstances surrounding the accident.

The family explained that Jamal was not a car dealer but a relative of the vehicle’s owner. He had been entrusted with delivering the Range Rover to Nairobi on behalf of the owner, who was following in a second vehicle.

The family also dismissed the allegations regarding the identity of the female passenger.

“There were two vehicles that were being driven to Nairobi. The Range Rover and a second vehicle. The owner of the Range Rover was in the second vehicle when the accident happened at the Maji ya Chumvi blackspot. Two of our cousins, including Jamal, had been tasked to drive the vehicles to Nairobi,” said a family spokesperson.

Accident details

According to a police report, the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on August 27. Jamal, aged 37, was driving the Range Rover from Mombasa to Nairobi when he attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, his manoeuvre was misjudged, resulting in a head-on collision with an Isuzu truck.

The impact of the collision was catastrophic, leading to the immediate deaths of Jamal and the female passenger.

The driver of the truck and two other individuals sustained serious injuries and were promptly taken to Mariakani Sub-County Hospital for emergency treatment.

The wreckages of both vehicles were towed to the local police station as authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

Pulse Live Kenya

Family's distress over rumours

Jamal's family expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and dismay at how the accident has been sensationalised in the media.

