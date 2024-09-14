The fire which broke out at 1 AM at the Jua Kali Green Corner, Embakasi Area reduced 24 homes to ashes.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino faulted the county government for slow response to the tragedy that saw 24 families lose their homes.

The lawmaker urged Nairobi County Fire brigade to move in with speed and put out the fire which broke out when most roads were clear and with the scene being just a few kilometers away from County Government fire station.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fire outbreak at Juakali Embakasi East.sadness in Embakasi.Nairobi county fire brigade should move with speed and put out the fire.” The MP wrote.

Raging fire burns down 24 homes in Embakasi, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Investigations to establish the cause of the inferno have been launched with calls to support those impacted by the fire.

County government's response to fire incidents puts Sakaja on the spot

ADVERTISEMENT

Several fires have been reported in different parts of Nairobi county in the recent past, with the county fire brigade faulted for slow response to such tragedies.

In some instances, claims emerged that the team arrived unprepared or took too long and arrived when more damage had already been done.

On a few occasions, irate members of the public have expressed their wrath and fury, urging authorities responsible to enhance efficiency.

Last month seven fires were reported at different markets in Nairobi on the same night of August 2 with the county government responding to each.

ADVERTISEMENT

"From Friday evening until Saturday mid-morning, we responded to seven fire incidents. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries except at Toi, which is deeply regrettable," the Governor, who also visited Umoja 2, said.

"Between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, five fires were responded to by the NCCG fire brigade at the following locations: Kayole next to Naivas2, Umoja II market sheds next to the Chief's camp, Mathare next to the Air Force, Bondeni in Kibra and Toi Market. All affected will get support." Sakaja noted.

Raging fire burns down 24 homes in Embakasi, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Four people died in the Toi market fire incident with traders criticising the Governor over the slow response time of the county fire response team, saying the inferno could’ve been stopped early enough hence the deaths prevented.

ADVERTISEMENT