Fires erupt at Ortum Boys & Bukhalalire Secondary Schools

A fire broke out at Bukhalalire Secondary School in Busia County on Monday, September 9, destroying property but thankfully causing no injuries.
Kenya has witnessed a surge in school fire incidents in recent days, placing school fire safety under the spotlight.
The incident was followed by a similar blaze at Ortum Boys in West Pokot, which also left school property damaged
Both fires occurred just one day after a fire incident at Njia Boys High School in Meru County, raising serious concerns about fire safety in Kenyan schools.
These fires come amid a growing trend of school fires, with the most tragic being the incident at Hillside Endarasha Academy, where 21 students lost their lives.
The devastating fire has reignited discussions on the adequacy of safety measures in Kenyan schools, including fire prevention and response strategies.
In addition to these incidents, just days ago, three students were injured in a fire at Isiolo Girls High School, further underscoring the gravity of the situation.
Parents and stakeholders across the country are increasingly alarmed by the recurrence of these fires, prompting calls for urgent interventions to enhance fire safety measures in educational institutions.
A String of Fires Threatening Kenyan Schools
Schools, especially boarding institutions, have become increasingly vulnerable to these fires, often attributed to electrical faults, student unrest, or other causes yet to be fully determined.
The Ministry of Education has, on several occasions, issued guidelines aimed at bolstering fire safety preparedness in schools.
These measures include ensuring that schools are equipped with firefighting equipment, proper emergency exits, and evacuation plans.
However, the recent string of fires is reigniting debates on whether these measures have been adequately implemented across all schools.