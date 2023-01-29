ADVERTISEMENT
Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru lands international job

Amos Robi

The company will be utilising Mucheru's lengthy experience in ICT to build a wider reach in Africa

ICT CS Joe Mucheru
ICT CS Joe Mucheru

Former ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has landed a new job with JUMO, a multinational intelligent banking organisation.

JUMO is a mobile phone-based financial services platform that facilitates digital services in credit and savings.

Mucheru will now head the firm which is based in the United Kingdom and help boost its reach across the continent.

"Joseph Mucheru, is the current President of JUMO, a technology company building next-generation financial services for emerging market entrepreneurs.

"In this role, Joe supports the company to deliver its growth goals, navigate the regulatory landscape, and build the firm’s presence across the African continent," his LinkedIn profile reads.

JUMO was founded in 2015 and has seen its expansion reach over 10 million customers with its users mostly in Africa and Asia.

This is not the first tech company Mucheru is heading, before his appointment as CS, he headed Google Sub- Saharan Africa, and also headed Wananchi online, the parent company of Zuku which he co-founded in 1999.

Mucheru joins former Tourism CS Najib Balala who has also joined the private sector after exiting the cabinet. Balala was appointed Vice President of Fauna & Flora International (FFI), the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organisation.

