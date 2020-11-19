Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has opened up on his return to politics after almost four years of being in the cold.

Speaking to Pulse Live, the former Governor referred to himself as a missionary and he has the desire to change people’s lives for the best, which is why he ran for office.

He went on to say that he still has the desire to continue serving the public, and given the opportunity he will do it without hesitation.

“Certainly. It’s a calling. In life we have two types of people, missionaries and mercenaries. Mercenaries work for themselves and do things for themselves, but missionaries have got a burning desire to impact people’s lives positively, add value and make a difference, and that’s what made me run as governor of Nairobi, and I still have that desire of serving the public, so given the opportunity at the right time, I will go out and continue,” said Dr. Kidero.

While responding t the question of where he will vie, following reports that he was considering the County of Homa Bay, Dr. Kidero said he is a Kenyan, and if the people of Homabay go calling, he will definitely respond to their call.

Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero with Pulse Live Journalist Brian Oruta

“I’m a Kenyan and as a Kenyan you can run anywhere… if the Homabay people so decide that I go and serve them, I will respond positively,” he said.

The former Nairobi Governor insisted that he has not been missing in action, and his silence is because he has given elected individuals the chance to work for the people, adding that he does not want to be the one criticizing the elected leaders.

“I haven’t been missing in action and I think what I have done, I’ve given the people who are elected the opportunity to execute their mandate because it’s a lot easier to criticize when you are on the outside and I didn’t want to be the person who’s criticizing. I wanted people to see,” said Dr. Evans Kidero.