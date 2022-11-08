RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ababu Namwamba offers NYS officer Dickson Loyerer a job

This came after the video of Loyerer cleaning Namwamba’s shoes caused an uproar on social media,

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba hosted Nation Youth Service officer Dickson Loyere in his office on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has offered a job to Nation Youth Service officer Dickson Loyerer, who cleaned his shoe on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Loyerer visited CS Namwamba in his office on Tuesday, where he had the pleasure of being hosted by a government official.

Dickson Loyerer, yesterday, graciously volunteered to clean my muddy shoes after a tree planting session at NYS headquarters where he works.

Today, we shared a cup of tea in my office, where he gave me NYS tips on grooming, discipline and skills. I have requested Loyerer to join my staff,” said the sports CS in a tweet.

This came after the video of Loyerer cleaning Namwamba’s shoes caused an uproar on social media, with many Kenyans accusing the CS of undermining the NYS officer.

In the video that surfaced on Monday, November 7, a uniformed National Youth Service officer could be seen cleaning CS Namwamba’s shoes.

The NYS officer was squatting on the ground and the CS put his hands in his pocket and expressed satisfaction over the uniformed officer’s excellent show shining skills.

And I hope Madam Director General allows a tip," Ababu said to NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa who was also present.

However, the NYS DG said that service was part of the discipline instilled during training and therefore the CS should not give a tip.

NYS officer cleaning Ababu Namwamba's shoes
NYS officer cleaning Ababu Namwamba's shoes Pulse Live Kenya

"No! No! We do not allow a tip. It is part of their discipline," she said.

CS Namwamba was at the NYS headquarters in Nairobi, where he officially received the NYS docket, which was transferred from the Ministry of Public Service to the Ministry of Sports.

