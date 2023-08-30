Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

Kilimani police chief Moss Ndiwa told The Star that Rai was released near his home by unknown people who hailed a taxi to take him home.

The abductors transferred Rai to the cab near Ola Petrol Station along Argwings Kodhek road before speeding off.

According to the police, Rai had Sh20,000 cash, his mobile phone and a gold wrist watch which the suspected gang returned to him.

Pulse Live Kenya

The billionaire told the authorities that he had been held in a room located near where he was kidnapped.

However, he could not trace the directions or the precise location of the hold-up room.

The questioning ended after Jaswant became hesitant to continue, saying that he was unwell.

The return of cash, and other possessions to the businessman raise more questions than answers about his abduction.

Rai has been in the headlines over his links to the Mumia Sugar Factory.

Nation reported that detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit are investigating Rai's alleged involvement in fraud, particularly money laundering and tax evasion, in the buy-out of some of the ailing sugar company's creditors by a company linked to him.

President William Ruto has ordered all persons currently at Mumias Sugar Company to vacate and withdraw all court cases pertaining to it.

President William Ruto speaking during a function in Nakuru on August 23, 2023

He warned that the company belongs to the people and that they shall make new plans for it and not entertain any court cases.

