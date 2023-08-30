The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

Denis Mwangi

Fresh details of billionaire Jaswant Rai's abduction emerge

Billionaire businessman Jaswant Rai
Billionaire businessman Jaswant Rai

Billionaire businessman Jaswant Rai disclosed to police officers what transpired after he was abducted from his car on Wood Avenue, Kilimani.

Recommended articles

Kilimani police chief Moss Ndiwa told The Star that Rai was released near his home by unknown people who hailed a taxi to take him home.

The abductors transferred Rai to the cab near Ola Petrol Station along Argwings Kodhek road before speeding off.

According to the police, Rai had Sh20,000 cash, his mobile phone and a gold wrist watch which the suspected gang returned to him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jaswant Singh Rai
Jaswant Singh Rai Pulse Live Kenya

The billionaire told the authorities that he had been held in a room located near where he was kidnapped.

However, he could not trace the directions or the precise location of the hold-up room.

The questioning ended after Jaswant became hesitant to continue, saying that he was unwell.

The return of cash, and other possessions to the businessman raise more questions than answers about his abduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rai has been in the headlines over his links to the Mumia Sugar Factory.

Nation reported that detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit are investigating Rai's alleged involvement in fraud, particularly money laundering and tax evasion, in the buy-out of some of the ailing sugar company's creditors by a company linked to him.

President William Ruto has ordered all persons currently at Mumias Sugar Company to vacate and withdraw all court cases pertaining to it.

President William Ruto speaking during a function in Nakuru on August 23, 2023
President William Ruto speaking during a function in Nakuru on August 23, 2023 President William Ruto speaking during a function in Nakuru on August 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He warned that the company belongs to the people and that they shall make new plans for it and not entertain any court cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Jaswant Rai, the Kabras Sugar boss, has refused to publicly comment on his recent abduction which has been linked to his dealings with Mumias Sugar Company Limited.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

4 arrested at Nyayo House as probe into passport & immigration bribery starts

4 arrested at Nyayo House as probe into passport & immigration bribery starts

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

Court acquits Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting trial

Court acquits Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting trial

Ruto under heavy criticism after 'waende mbinguni' remarks on Rai saga

Ruto under heavy criticism after 'waende mbinguni' remarks on Rai saga

PS Hinga: Why affordable housing units are in darkness years after completion

PS Hinga: Why affordable housing units are in darkness years after completion

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University

Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks, declare Nyayo House a crime scene

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout