Gachagua's message to Mt Kenya at event skipped by Ruto ahead of Senate trial

Charles Ouma

Gachagua is staring at a possible early exit should the Senate impeach him and should the courts fail to save him

Amid the fallout sparked by his impeachment by the National Assembly earlier this week, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reached out to his Mount Kenya backyard with a message ahead of his appearance at the Senate on Wednesday.

Gachagua appealed for peace, urging all to accept the outcome of the process even as he fights to clear his name and save his career both in the Senate as well as in the corridors of Justice where his impeachment is being challenged.

The DP delivered the message during the 34th diocesan anniversary celebrations at St Mark’s Teachers Training College in Embu on Sunday where he was set to share the podium with his boss President William Ruto before a last-minute change which saw the President drop the event from his itinerary.

"Irrespective of what happens, I am calling for peace in Embu and Mt Kenya and all of Kenya. We only have one Kenya and not any other country," stated Gachagua.

President Rut was initially set to share the podium with his deputy but opted to attend a different event with State House citing a clash in his schedule as the reason for cancelling the Embu event.

Speaking at the AIC Milimani Church in Nairobi on Sunday, October 13, Ruto explained that he opted to attend the church's 30th anniversary celebration, having skipped the 25th one.

"I missed the 25-year celebration. I was not going to miss the 30-year one," Ruto stated.

Speculation is rife that the decision may have been made to avert a showdown akin to a supremacy battle with his embattled deputy who was impeached by the National Assembly earlier this week.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

