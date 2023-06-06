Ruto's son delivers Sh3M in a shopping bag

Representing his father, George delivered a heartfelt message expressing the President and First Lady's commitment to the development of the church.

Through a video that started circulating on social media on Tuesday 6, George Ruto announced the substantial cash donation on behalf of his father.

The Sh3 million contribution is intended to bolster the growth and progress of the AIC Fellowship church in Eldoret.

Ruto family shows commitment to the AIC church through donation

During his visit to the church, George Ruto shared a brief speech, conveying the President and First Lady's message to the congregation.

He expressed regret that his father and mother could not personally attend the service, as they had prior engagements in Narok.

Nonetheless, George assured the churchgoers that their generous gesture demonstrated the Ruto family's unwavering support and commitment to their spiritual community.

George Ruto, a private figure in the limelight

Unlike his siblings, George Ruto typically maintains a low profile, preferring to shy away from public attention.

He has seldom appeared in the limelight, except on specific occasions or events.

However, this recent act of delivering a significant donation on behalf of his father showcases his willingness to contribute to meaningful causes.

One notable thing known to the public is his education journey. After joining Mang'u High School in 2013, he went on to enroll at Strathmore University.

Seven years later, in 2021, George successfully graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science.

President Ruto's thanksgiving service in Narok

While George Ruto carried out his philanthropic duty at the AIC Fellowship church, his father, President William Ruto, attended a Thanksgiving service in Narok West Constituency.

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The event honored Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

