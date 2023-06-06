The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto's son delivers Sh3M in a shopping bag

Lynet Okumu

George Ruto makes a contribution of Sh3 million in cash to the AIC Fellowship church

President William Ruto's last born son George Ruto
President William Ruto's last born son George Ruto

In a show of generosity and support, George Ruto, the last-born son of President William Ruto, made a significant contribution of Sh3 million in cash to the AIC Fellowship church in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Representing his father, George delivered a heartfelt message expressing the President and First Lady's commitment to the development of the church.

Through a video that started circulating on social media on Tuesday 6, George Ruto announced the substantial cash donation on behalf of his father.

President William Ruto's last born son, George Ruto
President William Ruto's last born son, George Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
READ:Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

The Sh3 million contribution is intended to bolster the growth and progress of the AIC Fellowship church in Eldoret.

During his visit to the church, George Ruto shared a brief speech, conveying the President and First Lady's message to the congregation.

He expressed regret that his father and mother could not personally attend the service, as they had prior engagements in Narok.

President William Ruto's last born son, George Ruto
President William Ruto's last born son, George Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

Nonetheless, George assured the churchgoers that their generous gesture demonstrated the Ruto family's unwavering support and commitment to their spiritual community.

Unlike his siblings, George Ruto typically maintains a low profile, preferring to shy away from public attention.

He has seldom appeared in the limelight, except on specific occasions or events.

However, this recent act of delivering a significant donation on behalf of his father showcases his willingness to contribute to meaningful causes.

President William Ruto's last born son, George Ruto
President William Ruto's last born son, George Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

One notable thing known to the public is his education journey. After joining Mang'u High School in 2013, he went on to enroll at Strathmore University.

Seven years later, in 2021, George successfully graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science.

While George Ruto carried out his philanthropic duty at the AIC Fellowship church, his father, President William Ruto, attended a Thanksgiving service in Narok West Constituency.

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023
President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023 President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Ruto's ambitious Sh1.3 trillion plan can avoid the curse of govt projects

The event honored Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

During the service, the President urged Members of Parliament to vote openly on the Finance Bill, emphasizing the importance of identifying those who oppose his development agenda.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

