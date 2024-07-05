Ruto addresses police officer cop who has been at the centre of public rage

Ruto was speaking during a session on X Spaces on July 5, where he asked for photographic of video material in connection to the incident.

The head of state promised to follow up on alleged police excesses and officers implicated in the investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

During the session, President Ruto was pressed to address the deaths that occurred during the protests.

Pulse Live Kenya

He maintained that his administration has liberated the police service from political and bureaucratic control.

President Ruto also said that he would visit the family of a young boy who was shot in Rongai.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori has asked Kenyans who have any videographic or photographic evidence on the police brutality during protests to share the material.

Members of the public have also been urged to visit IPOA offices and provide witness accounts.

Listen to Ruto addressing reports of police officer cop who has been at the centre of public rage below

A police officer who was captured during the Finance Bill 2024 protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

However During an interview on Citizen TV, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said that investigations into the death of protestors requires more than videos of images.

He explained that investigations into the use of live bullets by police officer involves scientific and forensic evidence.

According to the Kenya National Human Rights Commission, at least 41 people have been killed and over 350 injured, mostly due to "disproportionate" police tactics including the alleged use of live ammunition.

Protesters, mainly young Kenyans known as "Generation Z", took to the streets in large numbers to voice their opposition to the tax measures proposed in the bill.

Despite President William Ruto's decision to withdraw support for the bill, the protests have persisted, with demonstrators expressing a lack of trust in the government.

Police launch teargas and engage with protesters along Moi Avenue, Nairobi CBD. Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto, has in recent days, defended the security response, describing some of the protesters as "criminals", though he acknowledged a lower death toll of 19.

The Cabinet has acknowledged claims of "unlawful conduct" by some law enforcement officers and promised to investigate and punish those found culpable.

