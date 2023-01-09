Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

Speaking during an interview on Inooro TV on Sunday, January 8, 2022, the Deputy President stated that his bid to protect the Mt Kenya investors is not tribal.

According to him, the governor ought to show some respect to the people who not only voted but also stepped down for him.

Gachagua further noted that he played a crucial role in Governor Sakaja’s gubernatorial win in the 2022 general elections.

"We are not tribal, and I am not tribal… When Governor Johnson Sakaja was being elected, there was Margaret Wanjiru, whom I asked to shelf her ambitions for the young man. Was that tribal? There was Igathe whom I rallied people against, was I tribal?" Gachagua posed.

"When I say that businesses owned by Kikuyu should be protected, it is wrong for anyone to interpret that as being tribal," Rigathi added.

The rift between the two started in December after Rigathi warned Sakaja to stop his plans of relocating long-distance public service vehicles from Nairobi Central Business District to Green Park bus terminal.

Gachagua accused Sakaja of targeting Mt Kenya business people operating in the region.

"We do not want his high speed (in making decisions) and I have summoned him for a sitting...It is a no for any of his decisions that might harm our people," Gachagua stated.

The deputy president directed the vehicle operators to stay put and continue their businesses as usual.

"I have spoken and as a leader, I do not have to repeat myself, people should carry on with their business in every part of the country, and this is not just for the Kikuyu community. Our government is pro-business people- to protect and grow these businesses," Gachagua stated during the interview.

Through a public statement issued on Sunday, January 8, 2022, Sakaja said he would not engage in public altercations with Rigathi or any other leader. He insists that he will seek the president's and deputy president's counsel to solve the issues in private.