ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

Pulse Contributor Lynet Okumu

The row between the deputy president and the Nairobi county boss has escalated with both leaders maintaining their stands

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off Nairobi County Governor Johson Sakaja to respect the businesses owned by Mt Kenya People in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview on Inooro TV on Sunday, January 8, 2022, the Deputy President stated that his bid to protect the Mt Kenya investors is not tribal.

According to him, the governor ought to show some respect to the people who not only voted but also stepped down for him.

Gachagua further noted that he played a crucial role in Governor Sakaja’s gubernatorial win in the 2022 general elections.

"We are not tribal, and I am not tribal… When Governor Johnson Sakaja was being elected, there was Margaret Wanjiru, whom I asked to shelf her ambitions for the young man. Was that tribal? There was Igathe whom I rallied people against, was I tribal?" Gachagua posed.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sakaja tells off DP Gachagua over removal of matatus from Nairobi CBD

"When I say that businesses owned by Kikuyu should be protected, it is wrong for anyone to interpret that as being tribal," Rigathi added.

The rift between the two started in December after Rigathi warned Sakaja to stop his plans of relocating long-distance public service vehicles from Nairobi Central Business District to Green Park bus terminal.

Gachagua accused Sakaja of targeting Mt Kenya business people operating in the region.

"We do not want his high speed (in making decisions) and I have summoned him for a sitting...It is a no for any of his decisions that might harm our people," Gachagua stated.

The deputy president directed the vehicle operators to stay put and continue their businesses as usual.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

"I have spoken and as a leader, I do not have to repeat myself, people should carry on with their business in every part of the country, and this is not just for the Kikuyu community. Our government is pro-business people- to protect and grow these businesses," Gachagua stated during the interview.

Through a public statement issued on Sunday, January 8, 2022, Sakaja said he would not engage in public altercations with Rigathi or any other leader. He insists that he will seek the president's and deputy president's counsel to solve the issues in private.

Sakaja however, stated that no one will direct him on how to run Nairobi County. The governor said no leader was going to stop him from restoring order in the city.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

5 requirements schools must meet to host junior secondary students

5 requirements schools must meet to host junior secondary students

Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

We are blessed with a grandchild - Excited President Ruto shares good news

We are blessed with a grandchild - Excited President Ruto shares good news

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

Kenya Kwanza lawmakers clash with Duale, Kindiki and Alice Wahome

Kenya Kwanza lawmakers clash with Duale, Kindiki and Alice Wahome

Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Edwin Chiloba with his adoptive parents Peter and Donna Pfaltzgraff

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death