Gov't strikes deal with Saudi Arabia over Kenyan man facing execution in Riyadh

The government has successfully negotiated the postponement of the execution of Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan national who has been incarcerated in Saudi Arabia for over a decade.

Munyakho, who was set to face the death penalty on November 26, 2024, has been granted an additional year as both parties work towards a resolution.

Negotiations yield positive outcome

The breakthrough came after extensive negotiations between Kenya's diplomatic mission in Riyadh, the Saudi authorities, and the widow of the deceased, facilitated by the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed the news, expressing optimism about the future of the case.

"I am pleased to inform that after strenuous negotiations between our Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Authorities and the Widow, the impending execution of judgement against Stephen Munyakho (Abdulkareem) due for November 26, 2024 has been postponed for another one year to allow parties settle outstanding obligations," stated Sing’oei.

Bertrand Munyakho Pulse Live Kenya

Munyakho's case background

Munyakho, who has spent 13 years in various Saudi prisons, was sentenced to death following a fatal altercation with a colleague in April 2011.

The Kenyan government has been actively involved in seeking a resolution to Munyakho's case.

Sing’oei commended the Kenyan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Ruwange, for his leadership in the ongoing efforts.

"We shall continue relying on our two countries' cordial relations towards concluding the matter. The goodwill of all Kenyans, partners, and stakeholders is equally appreciated. I commend Ambassador Ruwange for his leadership on this important matter," he added.

Demand for compensation

A crucial aspect of the case revolves around the victim’s family, who are demanding 'diya', a form of financial compensation under Islamic law.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei Pulse Live Kenya

The amount being requested is Sh150 million, which has posed a significant challenge in resolving the matter.

The diya is required to be paid to the family of the deceased to settle the case without carrying out the death penalty.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed commitment to engaging all necessary stakeholders to secure Munyakho’s life and find a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

Munyakho's mother in Kenya has been fundraising the amount to allow his son come back home.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate Pulse Live Kenya

