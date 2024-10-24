The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't strikes deal with Saudi Arabia over Kenyan man facing execution in Riyadh

Amos Robi

The Kenyan government has been actively involved in seeking a resolution to Munyakho's case, where he is set for excecution after he accidentally killed a Saudi colleague in an altercation

Stephen Munyakho (Abdulkareem)
Stephen Munyakho (Abdulkareem)
  • The Kenyan government successfully negotiated the postponement of Stephen Munyakho's execution in Saudi Arabia for an additional year
  • Munyakho has spent 13 years in various Saudi prisons and was sentenced to death following a fatal altercation with a colleague in April 2011
  • The victim's family is demanding a significant financial compensation (diya) of Sh150 million, which has been a challenge in resolving the matter

The government has successfully negotiated the postponement of the execution of Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan national who has been incarcerated in Saudi Arabia for over a decade.

Munyakho, who was set to face the death penalty on November 26, 2024, has been granted an additional year as both parties work towards a resolution.

The breakthrough came after extensive negotiations between Kenya's diplomatic mission in Riyadh, the Saudi authorities, and the widow of the deceased, facilitated by the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed the news, expressing optimism about the future of the case.

"I am pleased to inform that after strenuous negotiations between our Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Authorities and the Widow, the impending execution of judgement against Stephen Munyakho (Abdulkareem) due for November 26, 2024 has been postponed for another one year to allow parties settle outstanding obligations," stated Sing’oei.

Stephen Munyakho
Stephen Munyakho

READ: 9 Kenyans locked up abroad - The where, why of their detention

Munyakho, who has spent 13 years in various Saudi prisons, was sentenced to death following a fatal altercation with a colleague in April 2011.

The Kenyan government has been actively involved in seeking a resolution to Munyakho's case.

Sing’oei commended the Kenyan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Ruwange, for his leadership in the ongoing efforts.

"We shall continue relying on our two countries' cordial relations towards concluding the matter. The goodwill of all Kenyans, partners, and stakeholders is equally appreciated. I commend Ambassador Ruwange for his leadership on this important matter," he added.

A crucial aspect of the case revolves around the victim’s family, who are demanding 'diya', a form of financial compensation under Islamic law.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei
File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Koir Sing'oei

READ: Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

The amount being requested is Sh150 million, which has posed a significant challenge in resolving the matter.

The diya is required to be paid to the family of the deceased to settle the case without carrying out the death penalty.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed commitment to engaging all necessary stakeholders to secure Munyakho’s life and find a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

Munyakho's mother in Kenya has been fundraising the amount to allow his son come back home.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate

READ: Gov't gives its position on man facing execution in Saudi Arabia

While previoulsy appering before the senate, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government has no fund set aside to pay fines in instances such as Munyakho's.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

