The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

High Court declines to halt Gachagua's impeachment motion

Amos Robi

Chief Justice Koome has already appointed a three-judge bench to hear a similar petition by Gachagua, which seeks to challenge the overall impeachment process.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
  • Gachagua will now face the Senate to defend himself against the allegations brought forward for his potential ouster
  • The impeachment motion is scheduled for deliberation in the Senate on Wednesday and Thursday
  • Deputy President Gachagua maintains that the impeachment process is politically motivated and violates the Constitution

Recommended articles

Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has suffered a legal setback after the High Court in Nairobi declined to block the Senate from hearing an impeachment motion against him.

The decision means that Gachagua will now face the Senate to defend himself against allegations brought forward as grounds for his potential ouster.

The motion is scheduled for deliberation in the Senate on Wednesday and Thursday, as per a programme laid out by the Clerk of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milimani Law Courts Justice Chacha Mwita, who presided over the case, ruled that the impeachment process must be allowed to proceed to its conclusion.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Justice Mrima among 3 judges appointed to hear petition against Gachagua impeachment

He emphasised that it was essential for the constitutional process to continue unhindered, stating that the judiciary should not interfere prematurely with a process initiated under parliamentary authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his ruling, Justice Mwita declined to issue conservatory orders to bar the Senate from moving forward with the impeachment motion. He explained that the application had not met the threshold for such an order.

“Having considered the application and the argument by parties on the Constitution and precedent, the prayer for grant of conservatory order is declined,” he ruled.

Despite the process being halted, Chief Justice Martha Koome appointed a three-judge bench to hear and determine the case.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Profiles of 5 top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment in Senate

The judge noted that the issues raised in the petition were substantial and of public interest, warranting a more detailed examination.

“I certify this petition as raising substantial questions of law and of public interest in terms of Article 165 (4) of the Constitution,” Justice Mwita said, adding that the file would be placed before the Chief Justice for the appointment of an uneven number of judges to handle the matter.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DP Gachagua's request to CJ Martha Koome & new push to block impeachment

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice Koome has already appointed a three-judge bench to hear a similar petition by Gachagua, which seeks to challenge the overall impeachment process.

Deputy President Gachagua, in his petition, argues that the impeachment process is politically motivated and violates the Constitution.

He has maintained that certain political factions are orchestrating his impeachment to weaken his position in the government.

The case will now proceed to the appointed bench, where Gachagua will hope to challenge the grounds and procedure of his impeachment.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

High Court declines to halt Gachagua's impeachment motion

High Court declines to halt Gachagua's impeachment motion

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Husband jailed for 5 years after hoaxing ATPU officers to punish estranged wife

Husband jailed for 5 years after hoaxing ATPU officers to punish estranged wife

Explainer: The purpose of spherical balls on powerlines

Explainer: The purpose of spherical balls on powerlines

Sonko celebrates recovery of ex-NTV, Citizen TV journalists after rescue [Video]

Sonko celebrates recovery of ex-NTV, Citizen TV journalists after rescue [Video]

Ruaka residents burn down Sh20M Toyota Landcruiser 300 after fatal accident

Ruaka residents burn down Sh20M Toyota Landcruiser 300 after fatal accident

Interior ministry cancels 900 birth certificates after security breach

Interior ministry cancels 900 birth certificates after security breach

Boma Yangu: Step by step guide on how to register and secure affordable housing

Boma Yangu: Step by step guide on how to register and secure affordable housing

Justice Mrima among 3 judges appointed to hear petition against Gachagua impeachment

Justice Mrima among 3 judges appointed to hear petition against Gachagua impeachment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua reveals secret details of Ruto's power-sharing deals

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula

Speaker Wetangula sharply criticises DP Gachagua's explosive address

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job