ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights of Ruto's speech during Ol Pejeta Conservancy's 20th anniversary

Charles Ouma

Ruto praised conservancies for preserving wildlife, contributing to the country's thriving tourism industry and empowering local communities

President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations
President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations

President William Ruto has praised local conservancies for transforming the lives of rural communities and promoting environmental conservation in the country and supporting the country’s thriving tourism industry.

Speaking during the 20th anniversary of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County on Saturday, the President said conservancies play a great role in environmental conservation and the growth of tourism.

Ruto hailed the conservancy for its trail-blazing efforts in environmental conservation, the growth of tourism and protection of endangered species, noting that Ol Pejeta is home to the only two remaining northern rhinos in the world.

"This conservancy is home to the largest hub of rhinos, including the only two remaining northern rhinos in the world," Ruto stated.

He assured the conservancy of his administration’s support in conservation and empowerment of local communities.

"I want to commit to Ol Pejeta that you have the support of the government in your conservation efforts as well as empowerment of local communities economically," he said.

President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations
President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations Pulse Live Kenya
Ruto explained how his affordable housing program will aid in resolving one of the challenges facing wildlife conservation and farming, noting that the increasing fragmentation of arable land for settlement was the biggest threat to future of agriculture and wildlife conservation.

He noted that the Affordable Housing Programme will play an important role in safeguarding arable land from fragmentation adding that if left unchecked, land fragmentation could soon see the country run out of the necessary land for food production.

He also confirmed that his government is keen on addressing human-wildlife conflict by fencing off animal habitats from settlements and called for cooperation among all stakeholders to comprehensively address the menace.

Ruto noted that Kenya has a thriving tourism industry that offers premium options including luxury accommodation and safari and urged marketers to take advantage of the same and attract tourists.

"We must encourage premium tourists because they offer top dollar," Ruto said.

President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations
President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

The president praised local conservancies for transforming the lives of rural communities, commending Ol Pejeta Conservancy for providing modern breeding technology and vaccination services to the local communities.

He also explained that his administration has set aside Sh1 billion for restocking of livestock in 16 counties whose residents lost animals during the recent drought and urged the management of the conservancy to partner with the government in next year's nationwide vaccination of livestock.

"It's now upon leaders and the relevant departments to identify the beneficiaries," the President directed.

Ol Pejeta Conservancy Board Chairman Philip Coulson confirmed the conservancy’s support of the government’s environment conservation efforts that and the campaign to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to increase the country’s forest cover by 30%.

"We are not only participating in wildlife conservation but also uplifting the lives of local communities through the provision of education, agricultural and health services," he said.

President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations
President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations President William Ruto at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County during its 20th anniversary celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

The event was graced by a host of leaders including Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu and MPs Mwangi Kiunjuri (Laikipia East), Sarah Korere (Laikipia North), John Kinyua (Laikipia Senator) and Jane Kagiri (Laikipia Women Rep).

ADVERTISEMENT

