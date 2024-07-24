How to submit your views on Ruto's cabinet picks ahead of vetting

The National Assembly has extended an invitation to Kenyans to submit their views on the suitability of President William Ruto's nominees for different Cabinet Secretary positions.

This is in accordance with the provisions set out in the Constitution and the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, aiming to ensure transparency and public involvement in the approval process.

Under Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, any individual can provide evidence contesting the suitability of a nominee through a written statement on oath.

This legal framework ensures that the public has a voice in the vetting process of government officials.

A collage image of CS nominees Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome and Aden Duale Pulse Live Kenya

How to submit your views

Submissions can be made via mail addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly at P.O. BOX 41842-00100, Nairobi.

Alternatively, hand deliveries can be made to the Office of the Clerk located at the Main Parliament Buildings in Nairobi. For those opting to submit electronically, emails can be sent to both cna@parliament.go.ke and appointments.nationalassembly@parliament.go.ke.

It is also important to note that all submissions should be made by Wednesday, 31 July 2024, at 5:00 PM.

Pulse Live Kenya

Significance of public participation

The National Assembly Clerk, Samuel Njoroge, emphasised the importance of public participation in this process.

"In compliance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, we invite members of the public to submit their representations. These should be written statements on oath with supporting evidence contesting the suitability of any nominee proposed for appointment,” said Njoroge.

The submitted views will play a critical role in the parliamentary approval process, ensuring that the selected Cabinet Secretaries meet the necessary standards of integrity and capability.

For further information, citizens are encouraged to visit the National Assembly's official website or contact the Clerk's office directly.

A section of Kenyan MPs in the National Assembly chambers Pulse Live Kenya

Nominated individuals

President Ruto has nominated ten individuals for various Cabinet positions. The list of nominees includes: