How to submit your views on Ruto's cabinet picks ahead of vetting

Amos Robi

Any Kenyan can provide evidence contesting the suitability of a nominee for any CS position

CS nominees Julius Ogamba Migos, Eric Mugaa, Davis Chirchir and Soipan Tuiya
CS nominees Julius Ogamba Migos, Eric Mugaa, Davis Chirchir and Soipan Tuiya
  • Kenyans to submit their views on the suitability of President William Ruto's nominees for Cabinet Secretary positions
  • The legal framework ensures public involvement and transparency in the vetting process of government officials
  • The views submitted will play a critical role in the parliamentary approval process for selected Cabinet Secretaries

The National Assembly has extended an invitation to Kenyans to submit their views on the suitability of President William Ruto's nominees for different Cabinet Secretary positions.

This is in accordance with the provisions set out in the Constitution and the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, aiming to ensure transparency and public involvement in the approval process.

Under Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, any individual can provide evidence contesting the suitability of a nominee through a written statement on oath.

This legal framework ensures that the public has a voice in the vetting process of government officials.

A collage image of CS nominees Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome and Aden Duale
A collage image of CS nominees Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome and Aden Duale A collage image of CS nominees Soipan Tuya, Alice Wahome and Aden Duale Pulse Live Kenya

Submissions can be made via mail addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly at P.O. BOX 41842-00100, Nairobi.

Alternatively, hand deliveries can be made to the Office of the Clerk located at the Main Parliament Buildings in Nairobi. For those opting to submit electronically, emails can be sent to both cna@parliament.go.ke and appointments.nationalassembly@parliament.go.ke.

It is also important to note that all submissions should be made by Wednesday, 31 July 2024, at 5:00 PM.

President William Ruto in a previous address
President William Ruto in a previous address Pulse Live Kenya

The National Assembly Clerk, Samuel Njoroge, emphasised the importance of public participation in this process.

"In compliance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, we invite members of the public to submit their representations. These should be written statements on oath with supporting evidence contesting the suitability of any nominee proposed for appointment,” said Njoroge.

The submitted views will play a critical role in the parliamentary approval process, ensuring that the selected Cabinet Secretaries meet the necessary standards of integrity and capability.

For further information, citizens are encouraged to visit the National Assembly's official website or contact the Clerk's office directly.

A section of Kenyan MPs in the National Assembly chambers
A section of Kenyan MPs in the National Assembly chambers A section of Kenyan MPs in the National Assembly chambers Pulse Live Kenya
President Ruto has nominated ten individuals for various Cabinet positions. The list of nominees includes:

  1. Interior and National Administration - Prof Kithure Kindiki
  2. Defence - Soipan Tuiya
  3. Water, Sanitation and Irrigation - Eric Murithi Muga
  4. Roads and Transport - Davis Chirchir
  5. Environment, Climate Change and Forestry - Aden Duale
  6. Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Alice Wahome
  7. Agriculture and Livestock Development - Dr Andrew Muihia Karanja
  8. Education - Julius Migos Ogamba
  9. Information, Communications and the Digital Economy - Dr Margret Nyambura Ndung'u
  10. Health - Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa
