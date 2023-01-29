ADVERTISEMENT
How former SONU president wants Magoha honoured by the University of Nairobi

Amos Robi

The former SONU president said Prof Magoha was brilliant man who used smart techniques in problem solving

The late former Education CS George Magoha
The late former Education CS George Magoha

Former Student Organization of University of Nairobi (SONU) president David Osiany has made an appeal to the University to rename the University of Nairobi Towers to Magoha Towers in honour of the fallen former Education Cabinet Secretary.

Osiany said the late Magoha was a smart man who used excellent techniques to bring up the 21-storey building.

“I publicly ask the University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama to ask the university council to rename the University Towers to PROF. MAGOHA TOWERS. Magoha single-handedly raised resources using brilliant techniques to ensure the completion of that tower,” Osiany wrote on his Twitter.

Osiany served as the SONU president at the University of Nairobi when the late Prof Magoha was the Vice Chancellor.

Former SONU president David Osiany
Former SONU president David Osiany

In his tribute to the late Professor, Osiany described him as a uniquely gifted man whose impact will be will be felt in the many years to come.

“Magoha was uniquely gifted. He was a thorough administrator and also a cunning and shrewd politician. Magoha’s rich history and impeccable impact, will outlive the pain of his death,” Osiany wrote on his social media pages.

Magoha breathed his last on 24 January at Nairobi Hospital where he had been rushed following numerous collapses at his home in Lavington.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he visited former Education CS George Magoha’s family on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he visited former Education CS George Magoha's family on Saturday, January 28, 2023

The body of Prof Magoha will be airlifted to his Siaya County home where he is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday, February 4.

The government will also support the family financially, following a request made for funds to give Magaha a befitting sendoff.

A three-member team comprising Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, ICT Cabinet Secretary Raymond Omollo and Chief of Staff in the office of deputy president George Ng'ong'a will oversee the burial preparations of the late Magoha.

Amos Robi

