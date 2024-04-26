The sports category has moved to a new website.



How to replace KCPE or KCSE certificates

Amos Robi

Academic certificates are important for advancing your career or even when advancing your education

KCSE certificate

Your academic certificates are not just pieces of paper; they symbolise your hard work, dedication, and achievements.

However, the unfortunate loss or damage of these vital documents can present significant hurdles in your educational and career pursuits.

Fortunately, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has streamlined the process for replacing lost or damaged certificates, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for applicants.

Replacing lost or damaged KNEC certificates has been made hassle-free, thanks to KNEC's online portal, the Query Management Information System (QMIS).

Through this platform, applicants can initiate the certificate replacement process from the comfort of their homes.

Damaged KNEC certificates

To initiate the replacement process, applicants need to submit certain documents, including:

  1. Copy of the lost certificate or result slip
  2. Legal affidavit
  3. Registrar of persons confirmation
  4. Police abstract showing the certificate is lost
  5. Photocopies of ID
  6. Passport photo
  7. Letter of completion/ recommendation letter from a school

Once the necessary documents are assembled, applicants can proceed to file an application through the QMIS portal.

  1. Create your QMIS account: If you don't already have an account, you'll need to register on the QMIS portal.

Provide your personal details, including your full name, mobile number, postal address, and email address. Upon registration, you'll receive your login credentials via email.

The KNEC QMIS portal

2. Fill out the application form: Log in to the QMIS portal and navigate to the 'Lost Certificate' section.

Enter your index number, exam details, and other relevant information. Attach the required documents and submit your application.

3. Payment and processing: Upon submission, KNEC will verify your documents and provide you with payment details.

The application fee is Sh5,220, inclusive of VAT. Once payment is made via MPESA, KNEC will commence processing your application.

The duplicate certificate is typically ready for collection within fifteen (15) working days.

In the event of an unsuccessful application, you can reapply by rectifying any discrepancies or providing any missing documents.

KNEC will notify you of the status of your application through the contact details provided during registration.

Mitihani house

Once your application is approved, KNEC will inform you through the designated contact information.

You can then collect your duplicate certificate from the KNEC office in person, accompanied by valid identification.

For applicants under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must accompany them, along with the necessary documents.

