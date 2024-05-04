Huge inferno breaks out at Kenyatta University [Photos & Videos]

The fire erupted under undetermined circumstances and cast a bright, ominous glow visible from considerable distances.

The inferno was intense, with flames soaring high above the treeline, lighting up the night sky in a dramatic display of orange and red hues.

Huge fire breaks out at Kenyatta University & destroys property Pulse Live Kenya

Students, onlookers and emergency responders were met with a daunting scene as the fire illuminated the surrounding area, reflecting off the wet pavement of the university roads.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to control the fire, which at its peak, seemed to consume everything in its path.

The emergency response from fire fighters helped stop the fire from spreading to a nearby restaurant with a gas station, which could have turned fatal.

As the flames were brought under control, the focus shifted to assessing the damage and planning the recovery.