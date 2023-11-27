The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Hussein Mohamed: Why Cabinet hasn't declared El Nino a national disaster

Denis Mwangi

According to official government records, the El Nino has resulted in the death of at least 76 Kenyans and the displacement of 35,000 households.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has explained why the government has not yet declared the El Nino phenomenon as a national disaster.

Recommended articles

While issuing updates from the Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto earlier in the day, Mohamed said that the situation had not reached levels that warrant the declaration of a national disaster.

He said the matter was considered during the special meeting but the Cabinet resolved that the situation was being handled.

State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023
State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023 State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“The decision to declare a national disaster is based on data on the ground. The data that has been assessed on the ground only puts this so far at an alarming stage,” Hussein said.

He added that the government has set up a national disaster operations centre at Nyayo House which will be under the Ministry of Interior.

“They are assessing, by the minute, data from the ground and whether there is a need to escalate it beyond where it is now,” the State House spokesperson said.

According to official government records, the El Nino has resulted in the death of at least 75 Kenyans and the displacement of 35,000 households.

He said that the government had disbursed Sh10 billion in shareable revenue to counties, which governors are expected to use to help affected families. The spokesperson added that the government would allocate another Sh10 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hussein added that the heavy rains were also beneficial in some parts of the country, especially in Kenya’s food baskets.

The government has allocated Sh500 million to New KCC so that they can offtake milk from farmers.

Due to the increased capacity of Kenya's hydrogeneration in this period, the price of power tariffs is expected to decrease.

Addressing the miscommunication between the president and the Kenya Met Department regarding the possibility of El Nino, Hussein defended that weather prediction is not a precise science, but the government made steps to mitigate the risk.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“The warning from the Met Department was taken seriously and that is why he (The President) was the first person to pronounce himself on the matter. They classified this as an El Nino phenomenon and there was a warning.

"The same Met downgraded, so the President was speaking from information from Met and then the President communicated. The most important thing is to deal with the situation at hand,” he said.

Hussein urged all Kenyans should exercise patience and caution while travelling, wait for storm waters to subside before attempting to cross roads, report any instances of flooding or landslides to the authorities and strictly follow all guidelines issued by the government

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hussein Mohamed: Why Cabinet hasn't declared El Nino a national disaster

Hussein Mohamed: Why Cabinet hasn't declared El Nino a national disaster

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Azimio MP's brother found dead

Azimio MP's brother found dead

Ruto endorses National Dialogue Committee recommendations, reveals next steps

Ruto endorses National Dialogue Committee recommendations, reveals next steps

Martha Karua speaks as focus shifts to Ruto & Raila after NADCO report release

Martha Karua speaks as focus shifts to Ruto & Raila after NADCO report release

Key recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee submitted to Raila & Ruto

Key recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee submitted to Raila & Ruto

KPLC announces blackout lasting up to 9 hours in 4 counties on Sunday

KPLC announces blackout lasting up to 9 hours in 4 counties on Sunday

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison

KNEC explains errors in KCPE exam results and timelines for queries

KNEC explains errors in KCPE exam results and timelines for queries

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS

Suspects arrested at Kasarani Police Station after commandeering a taxi along Thika Superhighway

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

President William Ruto during the 14th Anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation, Kasarani, Nairobi County

Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy

Top 2023 KCPE student Michael Warutere addresses the media