I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

In the strongly-worded tweet which has since been deleted, Muhoozi added that any Kenyan who tries to stand in his way will be turned into soup that they (Muhoozi and his colleagues) will drink for dinner.

"I will capture Nairobi for sure! That's my hometown. If any Kenyan tries to prevent me. He'll be soup! We will drink him for dinner. My father can sack me again if he wants," read the deleted tweet.

The general alleged that some Kenyans fear Uganda’s army, which according to him, is far superior to Kenya’s and can capture Nairobi in a week.

"Some Kenyans fear us because they know our military is greater than theirs. Our Army can capture Nairobi in 1 week!" said Muhoozi in the tweet.

Uganda’s first son is not new to controversy with his claims on capturing Nairbi.

In a similar outburst in October last year, he caused controversy after posting a series of tweets in which he said it would take him two weeks to capture Nairobi.

He went a step further and even asked for recommendations on where he where he should live after the conquering mission.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” General Muhoozi tweeted.

“After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” Muhoozi wrote at the time.