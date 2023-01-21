In yet another Twitter outburst, President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened that he “capture Nairobi for sure” adding that his father can sack him again if he wants.
I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi
I will capture Nairobi for sure...If any Kenyan tries to prevent me. He'll be soup! We will drink him for dinner. My father can sack me again if he wants - Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted
Recommended articles
In the strongly-worded tweet which has since been deleted, Muhoozi added that any Kenyan who tries to stand in his way will be turned into soup that they (Muhoozi and his colleagues) will drink for dinner.
"I will capture Nairobi for sure! That's my hometown. If any Kenyan tries to prevent me. He'll be soup! We will drink him for dinner. My father can sack me again if he wants," read the deleted tweet.
The general alleged that some Kenyans fear Uganda’s army, which according to him, is far superior to Kenya’s and can capture Nairobi in a week.
"Some Kenyans fear us because they know our military is greater than theirs. Our Army can capture Nairobi in 1 week!" said Muhoozi in the tweet.
Uganda’s first son is not new to controversy with his claims on capturing Nairbi.
In a similar outburst in October last year, he caused controversy after posting a series of tweets in which he said it would take him two weeks to capture Nairobi.
He went a step further and even asked for recommendations on where he where he should live after the conquering mission.
“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” General Muhoozi tweeted.
“After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” Muhoozi wrote at the time.
In the wake of the controversy, Kenya’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Alkfred Mutua met the Ugandan Ambassador to Kenya who assured him that Muhoozi’s tweet was not the government’s position, with president Yoweri Museveni offering a personal apology over his son's remarks.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke