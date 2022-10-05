President Museveni issues personal apology over son's distasteful remarks

In a statement shared on Wednesday, October 5, President Museveni condemned the series of posts published by Muzoohi.

"I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” the statement read in part.

President Museveni also explained why he promoted his son despite the remarks that cause a diplomatic storm between the two countries.

“Why, then, promote him to full General after these comments? This is because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make.

“This is a time-tested formula – discourage the negative and encourage the positive. Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya. Also sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother Kenya,” the Ugandan Head of State wrote.

Twitter fingers

In the series of tweets, Muhoozi claimed that he only needed two weeks for his army to take over Nairobi.

He followed that up with calls for a borderless East Africa Community, sparking fears over his intentions.

Many Kenyans responded to the tweets, some expressing displeasure while others made fun of Uganda’s military.

Some Kenyans went as far as calling for the Kenyan government to demand an apology from the government.