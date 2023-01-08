ADVERTISEMENT
IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

Amos Robi

Koome's comments come after repeated threats of transfers by politicians to police officers who did not favor them

Japheth Koome addressing the media
Japheth Koome addressing the media

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has called out politicians threatening officers saying they have no power to transfer police officers

According to the police chief, a section of politicians have been boasting of how they have the power to influence police transfer noting that their remarks were void.

“Such utterances are null and void. The National Police Service is an independent Constitutional Office with direction and command under the Inspector General,” IG Koome noted.

Koome further cautioned the politicians to desist from making similar statements as he urged officers to execute their duties without fear or favour.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome
Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

The police IG has been on the defence of officers in the service who have been subject to different accusations including the use of excessive force.

On December 16, 2022, Koome said that police are duty-bound to protect both lives and property of Kenyans and hence were bound to use force where necessary.

"We had others in Mombasa Road wanatupiwa mishale. Officer ako kazi yake anasindikiza pesa amepata barabara imefungwa. Anaanza kutupiwa mishale na akona bunduki. Jameni kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo," Koome said during the 4th Memorial Ceremony for officers who died on duty.

He said his office would stand with officers and that they should not express cowardice in the execution of their duties, pointing fingers at the Independent Police Oversight Authority.

President William Ruto during an interview with media houses affirmed that his administration was not going to see any extra-judicial killings.

National Police Service of Kenya
National Police Service of Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto admits to firing ex-DCI Kinoti in chilling exposé

Ruto regretted that some excesses by security officers had caused the death of about 200 Kenyans adding that the criminal justice system had been used to settle political scores.

The head of state said it was the killings that saw him kick out former DCI boss George Kinoti.

Amos Robi

