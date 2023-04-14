The sports category has moved to a new website.

How invaders quietly returned sheep stolen from Kenyatta family's Northlands farm

Amos Robi

Some the sheep stolen from Northlands were found abandoned in a police station while others were dumped outside the farm

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people
Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people

Some of the livestock stolen during the Northlands farm invasion, which occurred during the Azimio mass action protests, have been returned.

According to Northlands farm security manager Patrick Masinde, the livestock was dropped off by unidentified individuals in vehicles that then sped off.

Muliro confirmed that 18 of the sheep had been returned and expressed optimism that more sheep would be returned.

On Wednesday night, five of the stolen sheep were discovered abandoned at the Dandora police station.

Through investigations, the security managers at the farm were able to identify the sheep through distinctive marks on their bodies. The sheep were then returned to the farm.

"So far, we are optimistic about the process since we have recovered 18. We urge everyone holding our stock to return them peacefully," Masinde said.

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people
Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

The attack on the former first family's farm was condemned by leaders from all political divides, with calls to the Inspector General of Police to protect private property.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah condemned the attack and called for swift action against the perpetrators.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga condemned the attack, which also affected his Spectre Limited along Mombasa Road.

"Those who invade other people's lands and companies are cowards," Odinga said.

The mass protests have since been called off, with bipartisan talks being held between the Azimio Coalition and the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Protestors engaging police officers during Azimio protests
Protestors engaging police officers during Azimio protests Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Raila settles on 7 loyal allies to represent Azimio in bipartisan talks

However, the Azimio leader has said that if the coalition's demands are not met, they will resort to returning to the streets to resume the protests.

Teams from both political sides have already been idenfied to lead in the talks.

How invaders quietly returned sheep stolen from Kenyatta family's Northlands farm

How invaders quietly returned sheep stolen from Kenyatta family's Northlands farm

