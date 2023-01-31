ADVERTISEMENT
Court frees 4 suspects in Edwin Chiloba murder case

Amos Robi

Three of the four released are minors who had been detained pending the investigations of the murder

Acquitted suspects in the killing of fashion designer Edwin Chiloba being led out of court
Acquitted suspects in the killing of fashion designer Edwin Chiloba being led out of court

Four suspects linked to the murder of fashion designer Edwin Kiptoo alias Chiloba have been freed following the conclusion of investigations.

According to the prosecution team, the investigations did not tie the four suspects to the murder of Chiloba but directly linked Jacktone Odhiambo who will now face murder charges.

"Following our investigation we have established that four of the suspects are not linked to the murder. However, the first suspect, Jacktone Odhiambo, will be charged with murder." lead prosecutor Anthony Fedha told the court.

Three of the suspects who are minors will however report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices once a month for the next three months for probation.

Chiloba’s decomposing body was found stuffed in a metal box dropped at the Kipenyo- Katinga Road by a vehicle whose number plates had been sealed before it sped off.

Edwin Chiloba's murder suspects in court
Edwin Chiloba's murder suspects in court

READ: Denis Karuri explains why he skipped Chiloba's funeral

According to the autopsy conducted on the body of Chiloba, he died of Asphyxia, a condition in which there is a lack of oxygen supply and an excess of carbon dioxide in the body.

Chiloba’s murder attracted local and international attention including the US government which said it would help in investigating the matter.

Violence against LGBTQI+ persons or anyone, of course, is unacceptable. But when violence stems from possible bias or stigma, it indirectly harms all members of the targeted community,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Chiloba was buried on Tuesday, January 17 at his home in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

