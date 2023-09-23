Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

According to the embattled MP, Odinga and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party came through for him, giving him Sh5 million.

Speaking during an interview on TV 47, the first-term lawmaker noted that Odinga graced his event and handed the money to him in support of his campaigns for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

“Even my campaigns could have been very hard, and I know the big role Baba played in me being a member of parliament, he supported me by not only endorsing me, but also financially.

"We are the few people that one day Baba told us to plan something, and he said he would come and grace it to support us in the elections, and he gave me personally Sh5 million," Jalang’o revealed.

Noting that the campaigns to dethrone Nixon Korir who was the sitting MP, Jalang’o stated that Odinga and the ODM party gave him all the support that he needed to trounce the UDA candidate.

“It was fiery, it is not easy to beat an incumbent MP with the resources and everything,” he added.

The MP however fell out with Odinga and the party shortly after clinching the seat.

At the heart of his woes is his dalliance with Kenya Kwanza and President William Ruto, with the ODM moving to kick him out of the party alongside other rebel politicians.

President William Ruto hosted rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament (MPs) at State House, Nairobi on September 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

According to ODM, all lawmakers who have switched sides and gone against party position should go back to the ballot and seek fresh mandate from the people either as independent candidates or using a party of their choice where they belong.