The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

Charles Ouma

Jalango revealed that Raila personally gave him the millions

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o
Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o has revealed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga invested heavily in his campaigns.

Recommended articles

According to the embattled MP, Odinga and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party came through for him, giving him Sh5 million.

Speaking during an interview on TV 47, the first-term lawmaker noted that Odinga graced his event and handed the money to him in support of his campaigns for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

“Even my campaigns could have been very hard, and I know the big role Baba played in me being a member of parliament, he supported me by not only endorsing me, but also financially.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are the few people that one day Baba told us to plan something, and he said he would come and grace it to support us in the elections, and he gave me personally Sh5 million," Jalang’o revealed.

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o
Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o Pulse Live Kenya

Noting that the campaigns to dethrone Nixon Korir who was the sitting MP, Jalang’o stated that Odinga and the ODM party gave him all the support that he needed to trounce the UDA candidate.

“It was fiery, it is not easy to beat an incumbent MP with the resources and everything,” he added.

READ: Ruto hosts rebel ODM MPs at State House

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP however fell out with Odinga and the party shortly after clinching the seat.

At the heart of his woes is his dalliance with Kenya Kwanza and President William Ruto, with the ODM moving to kick him out of the party alongside other rebel politicians.

President William Ruto hosted rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament (MPs) at State House, Nairobi on September 13, 2023
President William Ruto hosted rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament (MPs) at State House, Nairobi on September 13, 2023 President William Ruto hosted rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament (MPs) at State House, Nairobi on September 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

According to ODM, all lawmakers who have switched sides and gone against party position should go back to the ballot and seek fresh mandate from the people either as independent candidates or using a party of their choice where they belong.

President William Ruto hosted rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament (MPs) at State House, Nairobi on September 13.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger