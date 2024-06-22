The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Charles Ouma

Kalonzo also noted that Azimio will fiercely defend DP Gachagua should Kenya Kwanza MPs present a motion seeking to impeach the DP.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21
Azimio la Umoja principal and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka sat next to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for the first time on Friday, June 21 and took to social media to share what he admires in the DP.

Kalonzo noted that he admires the DP’s ability to fight and stated that honourable Members of Parliament and Azimio will shoot down any motion tabled in parliament to impeach the DP.

“This is my first time to sit next to @rigathi. I admire your ability to fight. To those DISHONOURABLE MPS, I say this: if you try to bring an Impeachment Motion against @rigathi, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leadership and Honourable Members will Vote No!” Kalonzo stated.

He however noted that the opposition will bring an impeachment motion seeking to send President William Ruto and his deputy packing.

According to Kalonzo, Azimio will be acting on behalf of Kenyans.

“However, as Azimio and on behalf of the Kenyan people WE WILL bring an IMPEACHMENT MOTION against both @WilliamsRuto and @rigathi. #Justice4Rex #RejectFinanceBill2024 Kalonzo added.

The Wiper party leader did not explain when the impeachment motion is likely to find its way to parliament where Kenya Kwanza commands a majority.

Kalonzo stated this on a day that he shared the podium with the DP in Ruiru, with calls for unity dominating their speeches.

"Kalonzo ni mtoto wetu he is our cousin as a mountain and we should start talking together tupangane." Gachagua stated, hinting at the possibility of teaming up with Kalonzo.

READ: Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

On his part, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa noted that Gachagua has options and no one should threaten him with political consequence or anything else when all he is doing is pushing for unity and speaking up for voters who elected him alongside President William Ruto.

"Bwana Gachagua wasikutishe you have friends all over Kenya...you are not out of options." Wamalwa stated.

A defiant Gachagua also claimed that his allies are being threatened and intimidated even as he maintained that his quest to unite the Mount Kenya region is unstoppable.

"The journey for uniting this region is complete. The ordinary wananchi, all of them are speaking one language... leaders who are with me in this journey are being intimidated and threatened that if you call for unity shall not get development or if you are seen with the DP things can be very bad...but those are normal things in politics.

"This journey is unstoppable...what is important is not the unity around here at the leaders; the most important unity ni ile ya raia. Am a person who listens to the ground.” Gachagua explained.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other leaders in Ruiru on Friday, June 21
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other leaders in Ruiru on Friday, June 21
Weighing on the #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests witnessed across the country, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi opined that the stakes are high for President William Ruto and his administration if the Finance Bill 2024 is not passed by Parliament.

READ: Protestors release new 7-day plan to oppose the Finance Bill 2024

Mudavadi claimed that if the protestors of the Finance Bill succeed in having it thrown out, the next step will be seeking to remove the government and demanding fresh elections.

He claimed that the people pushing for the rejection of the bill don’t fully comprehend the consequences of their actions and shouldn’t take it lightly.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

